Joe Holt welcomes jazz singer Libby York

Joe Holt’s monthly offering of his First Friday series at the Mainstay gets bumped to the second Friday in October (the 11th). Joe is excited to welcome jazz vocalist Libby York to the stage for the evening.

It has been said that Libby York is one of the finest singers and storytellers on the scene today. While her cool style is reminiscent of past legends like Peggy Lee, Libby York’s conversational style, hip phrasing, superb sense of time, and unique connection to a song’s lyrics, show that the arts of singing a jazz tune and masterful storytelling are soulmates.

York started singing professionally in the 1980s in New York City where she was featured vocalist with Swing Street, an eight-piece big band, during which time she was coached by the great Abbey Lincoln.

Adam Gopnik, music critic for The New Yorker enthuses “Cool jazz singers Anita O’Day, June Christy and Julie London are subtle influences on York, but her voice has an especially rich, warm tone not often heard. In live performance she is a true jazz singer who improvises with her phrasing and swings hard.”

Showtime for the live concert event is 8 pm. Tickets are $20 in advance of the show and can be purchased online at mainstayrockhall.org. Phone reservations are accepted by calling (410) 639-9133 (tickets reserved by phone are $25 when paid at the door). The Mainstay is located at 5753 N Main Street in Rock Hall, Maryland. Its regular calendar of local, regional, and nationally touring artists features a live performance every week of the year (February through December) in a variety of music genres.