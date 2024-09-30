The Big Draw by Katherine Emery

Studies have shown an overall increase in the gray matter in the brains of people who regularly engage in artistic hobbies or careers. This means that drawing regularly will help keep your mind healthy and growing gray matter.

Sketching is good for all ages and it has nothing to do with the end result. It’s all about the process, a process that improves our general wellbeing. Young children typically draw from their imaginations, it’s how they express their understanding of the world. As we reach adolescence we develop a preference for realistic drawing and find that our ability doesn’t match our expectations.

Art is a great tool for people to explore and express their emotions. Drawing can help communicate your inner thoughts to others which can be healthy in growing your emotional intelligence. Drawing requires you to be more present in the moment, you tune into your feelings, thoughts, and your environment. Drawing or sketching has been proven to increase positive emotions and decrease negative feelings. Studies show that people who regularly engage in drawing are more likely to be more relaxed and optimistic.

Engaging in artistic activities can help improve your memory. Alzheimer’s research suggests that drawing helps our brain strengthen its ability to remember things. Drawing forces us to use our “mental storage” skills to recall a range of techniques and artistic knowledge.

My siblings and I were concerned about moving our mother to assisted living, but the facility’s arts program was a deciding factor in our choice. Mom had been an artist her entire life, she was a concert pianist, an accomplished artist, and loved sewing. As Mom approached her eighties, she was still very active, playing the piano and playing Bridge with her friends. Slowly, and quietly, as her dementia progressed, Mom began to discontinue her social and artistic activities, it’s almost as if she became a hermit. In her first years of assisted living, Mom was engaged again with social and artistic activities. She attended concerts and visited museums. She began art classes, her creative spark returned and as a result I have the last collection of her watercolor drawings.

As a teacher, it is important to me to keep my student’s imaginations alive and active. I witness their play and notice that some of it is directed by which movie or tv show they are watching. Sonic and Transformers are the current obsession with the boys. As a class, we paint, color, draw, or sculpt (playdoh) on a daily basis. Luckily, most of my kindergartners enjoy the creative process. It is wonderful to be a part of their lives before they begin doubting their creative ability. Our class talks alot about growth mindset and especially growing our neurons, they love the work but also know that it is healthy for their brains.

The Big Draw is the world’s largest drawing festival. It was founded in the United Kingdom in 2000 as an event and charity to raise the profile of drawing as a tool for well being. Every October over 500,000 people participate in The Big Draw Festival all over the world. Drawing in Motion is the theme for 2024. The Big Draw Has celebrations and activities planned at the Mispillion Art League in Milford, Delaware.

Calmtober is another great way to begin a drawing journey. If you follow @kriksisart on Instagram, you will find her beautiful list. There are prompts for every second day in October which include a teapot, rain, and a moth. I just bought a new watercolor paint palette and intend to follow along. An enjoyable way to celebrate the fall season.

Kate Emery General is a retired chef/restaurant owner who was born and raised in Casper, Wyoming. Kate loves her grandchildren, knitting, and watercolor painting. Kate and her husband, Matt are longtime residents of Cambridge’s West End where they enjoy swimming and bicycling.