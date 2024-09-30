Rendezvous At The Farmstead With Shorerivers

ShoreRivers is proud to announce that its highly anticipated fall Rendezvous event is returning for a third year, with guests invited to the Farmstead at Kent Island Resort on Sunday, October 20, from 1–4pm.

Secure your spot now to enjoy an autumn afternoon on Thompson Creek while celebrating the people and programs of ShoreRivers. A premium open bar, lively Americana music graciously provided by Easton-based music group Ampersand, and a thoughtfully curated seasonal menu will be served.

“Connecting ShoreRivers’ work to some of the best things our rivers have to offer — delicious, regional fare, an exceptional atmosphere, and passionate advocates — is key to restoring and protecting these waterways,” says Executive Director Isabel Hardesty. Guests will have the chance to underwrite the impact of that work in priority local conservation efforts through four engaging program stations. We’re grateful for the early support of lead sponsors Watson/Stone Family Foundation, Timothy & Lisa Wyman, and Full Sail Media to make this fun and purposeful event possible.

To add to the festivities, ShoreRivers will present its annual Award for Environmental Stewardship to William A. Anderson, II in recognition of his influential role as a local leader. Anderson has served as a lead advocate on environmental issues at the federal level in Washington, DC and in the Mid-Shore region of Maryland’s Eastern Shore since the passage of the Clean Water Act in 1972. A ShoreRivers board member for five years and former Vice Chair, he has graciously lent his expertise on numerous, important advocacy issues. We’re proud to recognize the significant amount of time and effort he has put in to support ShoreRivers, and to fight on behalf of what’s right for the rivers we all cherish.

Sponsorship opportunities (which include promotional recognition and complimentary tickets), and general tickets are available. Visit shorerivers.org/events to secure your spot, or email Rebekah at [email protected] for details.

All funds raised through sponsorships, ticket sales, and donations support healthier waterways through ShoreRivers’ focused mission of science-based advocacy, restoration, education, and engagement.

shorerivers.org