Bayshore Iris Society to Host American Iris Society Region Meeting

Bayshore Iris Society, a local affiliate of the American Iris Society (AIS), will proudly welcome the incoming AIS president, Bonnie Nichols of Dallas, Texas, to the AIS Region 4 Fall Meeting as a guest, guest speaker and iris education instructor on October 18th and 19th in St. Michaels, MD. Bayshore Iris Society (BIS) will host the event at the St. Michaels Inn, and the public is invited to register to attend.

The two-day event is scheduled to coincide with the anticipated peak bloom time for irises that can rebloom in the fall in our area and will feature an Iris Show, iris education, a silent auction, a Patriot River Cruise, Scavenger Hunt, Guest speakers, garden tours, a plant sale, door prizes and a banquet catered by Chesapeake Landing Restaurant.

BIS members have planted dozens of reblooming irises in their gardens, hoping to have abundant bloom for the Iris Show and the Garden Tours. The FREE Iris Show will be open to the public for viewing at the St. Michaels Inn on Friday, October 18th, from 1-3 pm. Anyone may enter irises in the show Friday morning from 10 am to 11:45 am.

The Patriot River Cruise will depart at 4 on October 18 and is included in the registration fee for those signing up to attend the full event. However, it is also open to the public and anyone may purchase a ticket for the cruise on their own as long as seats are available.

The Silent Auction will feature up to 20 different BRAND NEW, 2024 POTTED IRISES, other plants, gift certificates, gift baskets and other items from Bay Shore Iris Society members and local businesses, including Chesapeake Landing Restaurant, Ava’s Pizzeria & Wine Bar, The Galley Restaurant & Bar, Blue Heron Coffee, St Michaels Winery, The Christmas Shop, Brackish Life, Ophiuroidea, Pemberton Gift Shop & Pharmacy and St Michaels Essentials.

The plant sale will have irises and other plants grown by members of AIS Region 4, and bidders should find lots of bargains to fill their gardens.

Everyone who completes the Scavenger Hunt on time will get a free iris!

There will be a guest speaker each night. Incoming AIS president, Bonnie Nichols, will speak about the American Iris Society on Friday evening, and internationally known horticulturist, lecturer and author, Ruth Rogers Clausen, will speak on “Perennials and Shrubs as Suitable Companions for Iris” on Saturday evening. She will also have some of her books available for purchase and book signing.

Persons wishing to register for this two-day event should contact John Iwanski at 443-783-1594 or [email protected] ASAP. For questions about the event, contact Pat McNeal at 443-786-3668.