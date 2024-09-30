An Internationally-Recognized Expert On Aging To Speak In Easton, Chestertown

Renowned physician, scientist, and gerontologist, Mark Lachs, MD, MPH, will discuss “The Changing Face of Aging – High Tech Meets High Touch” in two free talks on October 23 in Easton and October 24 in Chestertown. Brought to the Shore by Upper Shore Aging (USA), a nonprofit serving Talbot, Caroline, and Kent Counties, Dr. Lachs is a dynamic speaker who has appeared on NPR’s Morning Edition and All Things Considered, The Today Show and Good Morning America, and written pieces on aging for the Wall Street Journal and other lay publications.

Free and open to the public, the talks will be held on Wednesday, October 23 at the Ebenezer Theater in Easton and Thursday, October 24 at the Garfield Center for the Arts at the Prince Theater in Chestertown, both from 7 to 8 p.m.

A resident of Connecticut, Dr. Lachs is the Irene F. and I. Roy Psaty Distinguished Professor of Medicine at Weill Cornell Medicine, Co-Chief of the Division of Geriatrics and Palliative Medicine, and Director of Geriatrics for the New York Presbyterian Health System.

Dr. Lachs’ major area of interest is the disenfranchised elderly, and he has published widely in the areas of elder abuse and neglect, the epidemiology and neuroscience of financial vulnerability of older adults, and the assessment of decision-making ability as people age. He has lectured internationally on these topics.

“USA is hosting these seminars because we are the voice for seniors in the communities we serve. We hope seniors, their family caregivers, and those who work with seniors will join us to learn about the new technologies available to help seniors age in place, remain safe in their homes, and thrive in their communities,” comments Herb Cain, Executive Director of USA.

“USA operates five senior centers on the Mid-Shore. During the pandemic, videoconferencing helped seniors become more comfortable with new technology to stay connected. In the “High Touch” component of his lecture, Dr. Lachs will point out that new technologies for seniors allow things like monitoring chronic medical conditions in a home environment and do not replace the need for human interaction. Social isolation and loneliness remain critical issues that the elderly face today.”

Dr. Lachs is the founder and Medical Director of the New York City Elder Abuse Center (www.nyceac.org), a WCM community-academic partnership of senior centers, adult protective service professionals, law enforcement providers, governmental agencies, and others that seek to protect the rights and dignity of elder abuse victims through direct service, advocacy, case coordination, and research. His book, Treat Me, Not My Age, (Viking Penguin) was named among the best consumer health books of 2010.

“With the number of seniors growing in Maryland and our counties on the Eastern Shore, we have an obligation to address some of the key issues facing seniors today. We are thrilled that Dr. Lachs is coming to share his research and groundbreaking work throughout the country,” adds Kay Brodie, President of the USA Board of Directors.

The event is sponsored by The Grayce B. Kerr Fund. To register for the events, visit https://crm.nonprofiteasy.com//12012/Pages/Events/#/.