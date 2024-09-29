From Seriousness to Irritation by Al Sikes

Israel opened a new window on 21st-century warfare and its potential consequences. It embedded a networked software trigger in electronic devices that can be activated at advantageous moments. In the case of Israel’s use, the trigger ignited explosives on the person of Hezbollah fighters and probably beyond. And this was engineered in an antiquated device called a Pager. The door is open; it will not close.

Where does this lead? Lets begin with apprehension. Inevitably import restrictions and still more inspections. Manufacturing regulations for sure. Think air travel then and now. I’m old enough to remember that it was literally only minutes after arriving at the airport that you could board your plane without any personal inspections.

In reality, this new form of warfare will reach all of us. A shoe bomber fouled air travel. What about exploding devices?

Unwanted Music

It is not unusual to find yourself in a restaurant where the music is both un-entertaining and loud. In fact, since my hearing is not all that great I wonder what younger ears hear.

Of course, to be heard over the music you have to speak more loudly causing the ambient sound level to spike. Theoretically, this is all in the pursuit of a more pleasant experience—restaurant owner turned Disc Jockey.

If a restaurant that serves a broad demographic wants to play music, they should research what will be most pleasant and then very carefully set the volume. My advise: give us a break, don’t stomp on our conversations.

We Shouldn’t Have To Be Convinced

Sports betting. In the money chase, what we think of as governments have decided to become the middleman. They authorize what used to be illegal, sometimes promote it and then take a cut.

Realizing that in most jurisdictions there is not much room for more taxes on their constituents many governments have turned to gambling. Lotteries, sports betting, casinos and their variations have the government engaged in what they witlessly think of as risk free conduct. In effect governments have become the croupier and their cut is assured.

A recent article in The Atlantic was titled “Legalized Sports Gambling Was a Huge Mistake.” It concluded in a sub-title: The evidence is convincing: the betting industry is ruining lives.” The author noted, “The rise of sports gambling has caused a wave of financial and familial misery, one that falls disproportionately on the most economically precarious households.”

If we are not prepared to bear additional taxes governments should not put on “green eye shades.” The leader class should not take the path of least resistance and prey on our weaknesses.