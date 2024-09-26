MassoniArt Presents “On Beauty” Through October 12

MassoniArt is proud to announce its latest exhibition, “On Beauty,” a compelling showcase of diverse works from celebrated regional and national artists. The exhibition opened on Friday, September 14, 2024, and continues until October 12. Visit MassoniArt on October 4 First Friday and meet some of the featured artists.

“On Beauty” explores the concept of beauty in art, nature, and humanity. Each piece challenges the viewer to question traditional notions of beauty and discover it in unexpected forms and places.

“Our goal with ‘On Beauty’ is to invite contemplation on what beauty means in today’s world,” says Carla Massoni, owner and curator of MassoniArt. “The artists represented here offer interpretations that are both deeply personal and universally relatable, speaking to the intrinsic beauty found in the

complexities of life, nature, and emotion.”

Featured artists include: Grace Mitchell, Heidi Fowler, Kathryn O’Grady, Elizabeth Casqueiro, Catherine Kernan, Simma Liebman, Leslie Grigsby, Janis Goodman, Katherine Cox, Jacqui Crocetta, B Proud, Erin Daniels, Blake Conroy, Celia Pearson, Julia Clift, Susan Hostetler, Eve Stockton, and Greg Mort.

On Beauty will be on exhibit at both galleries – 203 High Street and 113 South Cross Street. Hours during the show are Wednesday – Friday, 11am – 4pm, Saturday, 10am – 5pm, and Sunday 12 – 3pm.

We are happy to open our galleries to you outside of our regular hours.

Private appointments may be scheduled at any time by contacting either Carla Massoni (410-708-4512) or Kate Ballantine (410-310-0796) in advance.

Upcoming Exhibitions:

Marc Castelli | Merroir,October 24 – November 24

Marcy Dunn Ramsey | Small Blessings, November 8 – December 15

2024 Holiday Exhibition, December 1 – December 31

For additional information please visit MassoniArt here.

Lead phot ois “As I Breathe” by Katherine Cox