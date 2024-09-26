HomePorts Expo: A Chat with Gale Drenning

http:// <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

If you’re 55 and older, live in Kent or adjacent Queen Anne’s Counties, and you need a hand with life—from transportation to help with technology, Homeports services could be your answer.

Recovered from the pandemic slowdown, the volunteer-based organization helps older adults live safely and comfortably in their own homes by providing a network of allied services from initial needs assessments, education opportunities, elder care legal advice, errands, and companionship. They even have a popular book club.

As they enter their 17th year of service, HomePorts will hold their annual Community Health and Wellness Expo at Kent County YMCA from 3-7 pm, October 17 to raise funds to financially assist those with limited resources. There’s also a three-month trial membership is available to new members at a reduced cost.

The afternoon Expo will offer free health screenings, flu shots, over 60 exhibitors, free refreshments, and entertainment.

The Spy recently caught up with HomePorts President Gale Drenning to talk about the service organization and the upcoming Health Expo.

For more about HomePorts, go here.

This video is approximately five minutes in length.