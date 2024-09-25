Talbot Councilmembers Stepp and Callahan Raise Concerns on Imbalance in County Election Judges

The council discussed a motion by Councilmember Dave Stepp to send a formal letter to the county’s Elections Board and Director, reminding them to adhere to state laws 10-201 and 10-202, which outline the need for balance between partisan election judges.

The issue stems from some citizens’ concerns about an imbalance in the number of Democrat and Republican judges at polling stations. According to the data presented, Talbot County currently has 123 election judges: 62 Democrats, 50 Republicans, and 11 unaffiliated judges. The law requires that partisan election judges from both major political parties be balanced to ensure a fair process.

Council members expressed differing opinions on how to address the issue. Stepp and Council President Chuck Callahan felt it was important to act quickly by sending the letter to ensure compliance before the upcoming election. Others argued that more information and investigation were needed before taking such action, with one council member noting that they had not seen any direct constituent complaints.

Ultimately, the motion to send the letter failed after a substitute motion to table the issue for further discussion. Concerns remain about the transparency of the process, and council members underscored the importance of ensuring that election laws are followed to protect the integrity of the electoral process in Talbot County.

This video is approximately 15 minutes in length.