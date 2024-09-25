Democrats Deploy “Freedom Flotilla”

The Kent County Democratic Central Committee and Democratic Club of Kent County are reaching out to four towns to engage residents, share important information about upcoming elections, and spread the word about the impact of voting and the importance of every vote. Voter registration and registration change information will also be available.

Event dates and locations are as follows:

Rock Hall, 5788 Main Street- Saturday Sep. 28 and Saturday, Oct. 12, 10-2

Betterton, Community Center – Saturday, Oct. 5, 10-2

Galena, 116 N. Main St.- Saturday, Oct. 19, 10-2

Millington, Sassafras St. – Saturday, Oct. 26, 10-2

Information is also available at Democratic Headquarters, 357 High St., Chestertown. Hours of operation are Thursdays and Fridays, 2-5 and Saturdays, 9-1. On First Friday hours are 2-7pm. Or email [email protected].