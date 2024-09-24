Political Rhetoric Is a Dangerous Game by Maria Grant

Political campaigns offer the opportunity to study the power of rhetoric—techniques speakers use to inform, motivate, and persuade their audiences. It has been that way since ancient Greek and Roman times–times of Aristotle, Plato, and Cicero. Today both right- and left-wing rhetoric is heating up. That is worrisome.

Hateful rhetoric can cause listeners to feel powerless and lead to violence. Uplifting rhetoric can motivate people to action—to mobilize, campaign, vote. The jury is out whether Trump‘s campaign rhetoric extolling doom, gloom, and chaos if he is not elected vs. Harris’ campaign rhetoric of joy, turn the page, and hope will rule the day.

Let’s take a look at the rhetoric of the four candidates.

Here are some recent statements from Republican VP Candidate J.D. Vance.

“The big difference between conservatives and liberals is that no one has tried to kill Kamala Harris in the last couple of months, and two people now have tried to kill Donald Trump in the last couple of months.”

“We’ve never had a faker, more fraudulent person run for president of the United States, and we have to remind people of that every single day.”

“With close to 500 patriots in the state of Michigan in this building right now and outside, I’d like to see an assassin try to come in this room.”

Here are some recent comments from Democratic VP Candidate Tim Walz.

“This country needs two functioning political parties, at least. We don’t need one, a cult on the other side, we do not need that.”

“In Minnesota, we respect our neighbors and the personal choices they make. And even if we wouldn’t make those same choices for ourselves, we’ve got a golden rule: mind your own damn business.”

“Good leaders don’t spend all day insulting people and blaming people. Leaders do the work. I don’t know about you all, but I’m ready to turn the page on these guys. So go ahead, say it with me, “we’re not going back.”

Here are some comments by Republican Presidential Candidate Donald J. Trump

“She’s a Marxist, communist, fascist, socialist.”

If I don’t win this election—and Jewish people will have a lot to do with that–, 60 percent are voting for the enemy—Israel will cease to exist in two years.”

“Their rhetoric is causing me to be shot at, when I am the one who is going to save the country, and they are the ones that are destroying the country—both from the inside and out.”

“In Springfield, they’re eating the dogs, the people that came in, they’re eating the cats. They’re eating the pets of the people who live there.”

“They’re not after me, they’re after you. I’m just standing in the way.”

“The Rhetoric, lies, as exemplified by the false statements made by Comrade Kamala Harris during the rigged and highly partisan ABC Debate and all of the ridiculous lawsuits specifically designed to inflict damage on Joe’s, then Kamala’s political opponent, ME has taken politics in our Country to a whole new level of hatred, abuse and distrust. Because of the Communist Left rhetoric, the bullets are flying, and it will only get worse.”

Here are some comments by Democratic Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris.

“My values have not changed.”

“I checked in to see if he was OK. And I told him what I have said publicly: there is no place for political violence in our country.”

“This business about taking everyone’s guns away—Tim Walz and I are both gun owners. We’re not taking anybody’s guns away, so stop with the continuous lying about this stuff.”

“America let us show each other—and the world—who we are. And what we stand for. Freedom. Opportunity. Compassion. Dignity. Fairness. And endless possibilities.”

Recent scholarly papers on rhetoric claim that political rhetoric is dangerous to democracy because rather than focusing on reason, it prioritizes emotion and passion. Inflamed rhetoric can incite fear, hatred, and discrimination. Violence can occur. Innocent lives can be lost. These scholars emphasize the need for relevant factual information and expert authority. In short, the need to value substance over style.

Politics is a strange, often disturbing business. Emotions run high. People in the heat of arguments stop talking to family members, co-workers, and friends. The election is 41 days away. American voters still have time to cast aside the emotional frenzied appeals of fear, hatred, and division and instead research the facts, do their homework, delve deep into the platforms and policies of each candidate, and make an informed choice on who should be the next president of the United States.

Perhaps Nelson Mandela said it best: “May your choices reflect your hopes, not your fears.”

