Mid-Shore Education: A Chat with Gunston’s John Lewis on AI in the Classroom, Centreville and Growth

Giving credit where credit is due, it was John Lewis, the Head of School at The Gunston School, who gave the Spy the first idea that Artificial intelligence was a real thing almost two years ago. Joined by graduating senior Damian Rene in early 2023, John outlined how AI was starting to appear in the classroom. Unlike many educators then, he noted how he and his fellow teachers at a private day school in Centreville embraced its use.

With all that in mind, the Spy thought it would be interesting to receive an update from Lewis on how Gunston has adopted its use on our annual check-in with the headmaster. In addition, the Spy also talks to John about the school’s relationship with Centreville and how far Gunston can grow as the population of the Mid-Shore continues to increase.

This video is approximately five minutes in length. For more information about the Gunston School please go here.