Brampton 1860: A Chat With David and Hilari Rinehart

After a succession of relaxing vacations at the Brampton Inn just outside of Chestertown, David and Hilari Rinehart realized their love for the place could translate into the next chapter in their lives.

As luck would have it, the famous Inn, established by former innkeeper Danielle Hanscom Thode and her late husband Michael Hanscom in 1987, became available for sale. The Rineharts took ownership of the award-winning Inn in August 2020.

Four years into it, the Rineharts say that their experience as newly minted innkeepers exceeds their expectations and continues to be a source of delight—and hard work—as they open the doors to guests new and old seeking a relaxed and refreshing break from the fast pace of life.

Rebranded as Brampton 1860, the 35-acre property is steeped in history, with roots in the 18th century as a fruit plantation. In fact, one of David Rinehart’s favorite roles is as the Inn historian, and he can convey in detail the context of the property’s history and life on the Eastern Shore at that time.

Former residents of Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, the Rineharts appreciate historical sites, buildings, and events and have made Brampton 1860 their home, both as hosts to vacationers and as curators of the 35-acre historical property.

But guests are not limited to the pastoral surroundings of the Inn. The Rineharts have made extensive inroads with Chestertown businesses to offer special events open to the community.

Along with their popular open-air “Dining Under the Stars” culinary evenings, the Rineharts will host a special Oktoberfest celebration on Sunday, October 6. The event will showcase a German-style band, hayrides, lots of food and local wine, and offerings by local artisans.

The Spy recently talked with the Rineharts about their last four years as Innkeepers at one of the most charming properties on the Eastern Shore, how they’ve developed a relationship with Chestertown businesses and how they want to make guests experience the same serenity and joy they felt as guests.

“We want to make guests feel so good about their stay that they make their next reservations before they leave,” say Hilari Rinehart.

This video is approximately six minutes in length.