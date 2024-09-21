Delmarva Review: You Learn Transaction, Before Anything Else by Marlowe Jones

Author’s note: This poem spurred several conversations among my classmates about the ethics of writing about one’s family. To me, it’s about nostalgia and childhood innocence, how innocence is another word for ‘ignorance’, and how childhood nostalgia doesn’t discriminate between negative and positive experiences. I attempt to communicate this disconnect between reality and memory with my lack of capitalization and my choppy line breaks and enjambments. As for the ethics, I landed on this: where else can I say what happened, if not a poem?

You Learn Transaction,

Before Anything Else

this is the game

this is how it works

dad dares you you

do the dare dad

pays you money

the first dare is small

eat the hot peppers

in the bottle in the diner

booth you get five bucks

you swallow six peppers

ask him if that means you

get 30 he laughs which means

not this time but you keep

that in mind the next dares

go quick you squeeze small body

into even smaller spaces you

get ten bucks you lick

the frozen bus stop

pole that’s fifteen would’ve

been twenty but your tongue

didn’t stick the game has

one rule this is the rule

you follow above all

don’t tell mom don’t

tell mom any of this

and you don’t his money’s

good the last dare the very

last but you don’t know

that yet is out in the nowhere

by the railroad tracks dad

says lay down you say how

long he says til i say get

up you say how much

he says fifty you lay

down close your eyes

spread hands on warm

wood and wait for his

words or the rumble

you lay still and dead

or close enough you think

you hear a whistle three

stops off you wait for him he

waits til the gates go ting

ting ting and pulls you off

you say nothing you hold

out your hand he gives you

the money you walk home

still saying nothing

when mom asks if you had fun

you still follow the one rule

and when he leaves three

weeks later for good this time

you can only

think to yourself

my god i should’ve

asked for more

⧫

Marlowe Jones is a student in the Northeast Ohio Master of Fine Arts Program (NEOMFA) through Cleveland State University. His poems have been published in Green Blotter, Sink Hollow, and The Courtship of Winds under a previous name. His interests outside poetry include horror movies, folklore, and birdwatching.

