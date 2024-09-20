Wine of the Week: Bozner Leiten Sud Tirol Alto Adige DOC

Ciao Tutti!

This weekend at Piazza Italian Market we will taste a new red wine we are considering for our collection, the Bozner Leiten Sud Tirol Alto Adige DOC ($19.50) from the PutzenHof winery, near Bolzano, Alto Adige’s capital. This winery is one of the producers for the well-known importer Marc De Grazia.

De Grazia was instrumental in persuading many fine individual Italian grape growers to cease bulk production and to bottle the best of their wines under their own labels for his wine import company, Marc de Grazia Selections, which he founded in 2009. Although he is now far better known for his championing the slopes of Mt. Etna with his Terre Nere winery, he continued to search for artisan winemakers that have an exceptional terroir and who plant indigenous grapes that become high quality, expressive wines. De Grazia now has thirteen regions represented in his portfolio and PutzenHof is one of only four wineries from the Sud Tirol /Alto Adige region.

PutzenHof is a small estate south of Bolzano and is managed by a member of the family’s third generation, Roman Mottironi. His grandparents purchased the estate in the early 1950’s to grow local red and white grapes. Fast forward to 2009, when Mottironi began bottling wines made from estate grown grapes. The vineyard’s altitude, microclimate, organic viticulture and soil results in flavorful and fresh wines.

The range of PutzenHof’s wines include three whites and three reds, including this weekend’s Bozner Leiten, which is a blend of 85% Schiava, and 15% Lagrein and Pinot Nero for a total production of 37,000 bottles. In addition to the wine tastings, Azienda PutzenHof offers six well-appointed rooms in its Agriturismo. The Sud Tirol/Alto Adige draws tourists year round for skiing or hiking.

Piazza Italian Market is located at 218 N. Washington St., suite 23, in Easton, MD

