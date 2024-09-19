House of the Week: Court Road Farm

The aerial view of this twenty acre property shows the main house that is sited along a secured shoreline shaded by mature trees along Gross Creek with the Wye River in the distance. The main house’s symmetrical wings are angled to maximize long views across and down Gross Creek. Inland vistas of abundant open space bordered by woods creates a peaceful rural setting. As I drove down the gravel driveway under a canopy of Willow Oaks, I passed by several accessory structures including a guest cottage, caretaker cottage next to a tractor shed/utility shop, greenhouse/workshop and a huge pole barn for myriad uses. As I savored the peace and quiet, it was hard to imagine I was only nine miles from downtown Easton.

The gravel driveway leads to the house’s rear-facing two-car garage and then curves across the front of the house to loop back to the entry drive. The original house was built in 1970, and major renovations in 2018 opened up the main rooms and updated the kitchen and baths.

The house’s center wing flanked by angled side wings reached out to welcome me. As I walked along the brick path, I admired the transition from the driveway to the front door with the low brick walls, brick and stone pavers and the low landscaping that enhances the house. I especially admired the wide and beautiful, lightly stained mahogany front door with glass panes and the color palette of white brick, black cottage style windows and light green shutters.

The rooms along the waterside rear elevation are linked by brick paver walkways that expand to create deep terraces off the living and dining rooms. I especially appreciated how the hipped roofs disguise the length of the house’s long footprint that is also augmented by the center wing containing the living room, dining room and kitchen that projects beyond the rear walls of the side wings.

At the rear of the property, the lawn gently slopes down to the riprapped shoreline. The spacing of the tall trees provide shade without obscuring the views of the water from the outdoor spaces of the wrap-around porch.

How enjoyable it must be to relax in the porch’s swing or rocking chairs to contemplate the sights and sounds of nature, especially in the fall with the warmth of a wood fire in the firepit to take the chill off the evening after sunset. The easy indoor-outdoor flow from the porch to the open plan living-dining-kitchen area is great for relaxing with family or entertaining friends.

The front door opens into a hall with a direct vista between large columns that both defines the boundary between the hall to the side wings and the living-dining rooms but also frames the back to back wood burning chimneys in both rooms. I loved the wide cottage style 3/1 windows and how the low sills maximize the views of the water. The beautiful light oak floors and the light colors of the walls and ceiling reflect the sunlight and the wood wainscot adds a layer of texture to the exterior wall.

The wood wainscoting continues around the exterior walls of the dining room and is interrupted by both sliding doors at the rear wall and a single door at the side wall for water views and access to the porch. The oak antique sideboard stands out its white background and enhances the very pleasing eclectic look of the dining room’s wood table and white antique rattan chairs.

Behind the living area is a spacious breakfast area against a backdrop of blue built-in millwork as an accent wall for display. Sliding doors lead to the dining area of the rear porch for one to enjoy that second cup of coffee to begin the day or to dine al-fresco.

Behind the breakfast room is the large kitchen with a second sink in the cabinetry between the breakfast area and the kitchen’s exterior door. The room’s white cabinets with a mix of upper cabinets’ glass doors and deep wood open shelves, thinly veined white quartz countertops and the gray accents of the bar stools’ upholstery, backsplash and the stainless steel appliances would inspire any cook.

Adjacent to the kitchen is guest ensuite with a bedroom, full bath and walk-in closet that could also be a playroom for young children, TV room or office.

I began drinking coffee in architectural school to stay awake during too many all-nighters in the design studio. This coffee bar off the hall behind the guest ensuites is a cheerful and convenient spot for espresso!

The primary bedroom is located at the end of the bedroom wing with triple and single windows at the corner for panoramic views of the water. An exterior door to the porch is convenient for one last stroll with the family pet before bedtime. The blue and white color scheme creates a serene sleeping space.

The primary bath has great texture from the shiplap and the tile walls. Opposite the soaking tub and shower are the dual vanities and toilet that completes the efficient arrangement.

My meager closet space pales in comparison to this space that is as long as primary bedroom. Three windows provide ample daylight and the island’s countertop above cabinetry is a great spot for packing/unpacking one’s bags for travel. I also envied the dressing table by the window and the corner space that is a sauna.

Two other guest ensuites complete the bedroom wing, but I would choose this charming bedroom for the triple window overlooking the lawn and water, its blue and white color scheme, and mix of the wood pieces and the brass bedframe.

Four accessory buildings are also located on the property and this building does double duty as a greenhouse and conditioned workspace. Another accessory building is a 7,200 gsf conditioned Pole Barn at a remote area of the property.

Two of the accessory buildings are dwellings, located at an appropriate distance from the main house to provide privacy for all. This Guest House is located nearest to the primary residence and contains a waterside living room with a fireplace, a farmhouse-style kitchen, three bedrooms, one and a half baths, with updated finishes and systems. The front porch is a mini-outdoor room with water views and the swing hanging from the tall tree beckons children of all ages. The Guest House is ideal for family holidays, summer weekends or extended stays.

After touring the other accessory dwelling, the Caretaker Cottage, I made a mental note to send in a rental application to the next Owner! The cottage is located at an appropriate distance from the main house for privacy and contains a living room with a fireplace, eat-in kitchen, laundry, sunroom, three bedrooms, and two baths.

Court Road Farm is a one of a kind property in a rural setting offering twenty acres of peace and privacy with water views of Gross Creek; riprapped and bulkheaded shoreline, pier with boat lift; renovated main house with low maintenance exteriors, one-level living for aging in place and open plan living-dining-breakfast area-kitchen; large windows for water views, rear waterside wrap-around porch; accessory buildings of a Guest House, Caretaker Cottage, Greenhouse/Workshop and Pole Barn; abundant open space for livestock pastures, tennis courts and/pool; location in a historic waterfowl staging area; all this and only seven miles to the Easton Airport and nine miles to downtown Easton!

Contributor Jennifer Martella has pursued dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. She has reestablished her architectural practice for residential and commercial projects and is a real estate agent for Meredith Fine Properties. She especially enjoys using her architectural expertise to help buyers envision how they could modify a potential property. Her Italian heritage led her to Piazza Italian Market, where she hosts wine tastings every Friday and Saturday afternoons.