Remembering Tom Anthony

Family and friends mourn the loss of Thomas R. Anthony who passed away Wednesday, September 11th, 2024, at age 88. Born in Plainfield, NJ, January 1oth, 1936, to Mary and Raymond Anthony, he was the oldest of four children. His childhood years in Warren Township were difficult, surviving two house fires. Although both houses burned to the ground and all belongings were lost, the family gratefully made it out of the house unharmed both times.

Tom was first introduced to music as a child by his father, Raymond Anthony, who taught him how to play the mandolin. His love of music grew stronger after long hours of practicing bass and guitar with his best friend, guitarist, Harry Leahey. Tom went on to play standup bass in clubs as a teenager. His music career took off from there.

Tom had fond memories of playing Dixieland Jazz as a member of Somerset 7 on a cruise ship destined for Europe in the late 1950’s. The only formal musical training Tom ever received was from Alexander Bellow, teacher of the classical guitar, in NYC. Otherwise, he was self-taught, teaching himself to play the bass, lute, and several other early music instruments. Drawing from his own innate talent, persistence, and determination, he could pick up and play almost any stringed instrument.

Tom’s greatest priority in life, (besides everything music), was his love and loyalty toward family and friends. Through the love of music and a mutual friend, Tom met Sofia and started their life together in 1963. Soon after that their beloved children Laura and David were born. Tom was very close to his mother, Mary Kermode, and her husband William Kermode, (a.k.a. Bill and the Old Girl). Tom regularly brought his family to visit his sister, Karen, where screaming kids, Jazz guitar music, and loud raucous laughter from adults could be heard by neighbors near and far. Thanksgiving was Tom’s favorite holiday. For many years the family tradition was to celebrate Thanksgiving with his brother, Bob, and his family in Bangor, PA. One of the greatest tragedies of Tom’s life was losing his youngest brother “Butch” (Raymond) in a car accident. Butch was 28 years old.

“Tom and Jerry,” (Jerry a.k.a. Joey Blumetti) performed as a Renaissance lute and guitar duo, for many years at The Willows and various other clubs in central Jersey. He taught guitar lessons to hundreds of students and spoke often of his star pupil, Michael Neuman, who went on to become a virtuoso guitarist. Perhaps some of the greatest highlights of Tom’s life were the multiple trips touring Europe with the Wesley Singers, inspired by Phil and Jane Dietterich.

After Tom and Sofia parted ways in 1986, Tom relocated to Chestertown, MD. With the help his brother, Bob, and nephew, Mark, Tom built the house he was destined to live in for the next 30 + years. During those years, he taught bass and guitar at Washington College. Tom was dedicated to and loved his students, keeping in touch for years after their college graduation.

He also became an “instrumental” member of the music group, “Guys and Doll,” with Sue Matthews, Tom McHugh, and Bill Matthews. Together they traveled to Ireland multiple times with various guests including John Harris, Jimmy Leahey, Meredith Hadaway, and Robert Redd. They were invited back to Clifden Arts Week Festival in Clifden, Ireland, again and again spanning 25 years. Those traveling adventures were some of the happiest days of Tom’s life.

Playing gigs at the Kitty Night House, weekly phone calls with niece, Debbie, and tales of his granddaughter’s latest adventures became favorite topics of conversation during his later years.

Tom was an entertainer with or without an instrument in his hands. He was a great story teller. At various gatherings, usually after a few brews, Tom told stories about the precarious situations he managed to get himself into.

One of Tom’s favorite pastimes was canoeing on the Chester River. Only problem was he had a hard time finding his way back. Those were the days before GPS and cellphones. One night, family members became alarmed when it was long after dark and he still hadn’t returned. His brother, Bob, finally found him sleeping under his canoe late at night, far from his original starting point.

He was also known for his determination to fix just about anything that was broken. “Oh! I can fix that. No problem!” Usually “fixing” involved coat hangers, Super Glue, and/or duct tape.

There are many more stories about Tom and his antics, but no one can tell them as well as Tom himself.

He is survived by his two children – Laura and husband Jonathan; David and his wife Patricia; 3 grandchildren, Kyra, Lea, and Aria; nieces, nephews, and many others who held a special place in his heart.

A celebration of life will be held sometime around Thanksgiving, at Renaissance Church in Springfield, NJ. Exact date and time, to be announced. A celebration of life will also be held in Tom’s beloved Kent County, Maryland. Date and location to be announced. Music and storytelling will most certainly be a part of the celebration.

From Tom’s daughter, Laura Anthony

Tom would have wanted donations to be made to Kent Cultural Alliance in Chestertown, MD. (410)778-3700. Check to: Kent Cultural Alliance, 101 Spring Avenue, Chestertown, Maryland 21620.Write in the “memo” as – In Memory of Tom Anthony.OR Donate through the website www.kentculture.org and put a note in the memo line on the donation page: In Memory of Tom Anthony