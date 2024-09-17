A Special Calling to Serve Seniors: A Chat with Upper Shore Aging CEO Herb Cain

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

If anyone knows anything about special callings, it would be Herb Cain, the new executive director of Upper Shore Aging; the Mid-Shore’s leading senior support agency in Caroline, Kent, and Talbot counties. Before he took on this critically important mission, which supports over 30,000 elders in the region, Herb had been a highly regarded Methodist minister for much of his adult life. The Rock Hall native uses the special calling term to describe his motivation for his first career as a preacher but also notes in his first Spy interview that there was a similar calling when he was recruited to head up Upper Shore Aging.

That is just one of several remarkable background notes one learns about Herb as he talks about growing up on the Chesapeake Bay, working as a waterman with his father, and the special circumstances that led him to Upper Shore Aging rather than a simpler life as a retired preacher he had initially planned on a few months ago.

This video is approximately eight minutes in length. For more information about Upper Shore Aging please use this link.