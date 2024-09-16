Waterfowl Festival Announces Conservation Mini-Grant Awards

The Waterfowl Festival Conservation Committee is delighted to announce the recipients of this year’s Community in Conservation Grants. As part of our ongoing commitment to preserving our rural environment and supporting wildlife conservation, we are pleased to award grants to three outstanding organizations: Ducks Unlimited Inc., Phillips Wharf Environmental Center, and ShoreRivers. Each organization created exceptional projects that will educate and have a positive impact on our community.

“For over fifty years, we have supported organizations whose mission is to acknowledge the importance of our natural environment and open spaces, and work to preserve it,” remarked Chip Heaps, Conservation Committee chairman. “We congratulate Ducks Unlimited, Phillips Wharf Environmental Center, and ShoreRivers for their exceptional contributions to this work and are excited to see the positive results of these funded projects.”

Every year, our Community in Conservation Grant Program accepts funding requests from non-profits and community organizations across the region whose mission is to make a difference in supporting our shared mission of environmental conservation. The program supports projects that are at the intersection of waterfowl and habitat conservation and how this impacts our community, whether they are focused on education and outreach, science and research, or restoration. Ideally, projects include aspects of each focus area and benefit our waterfowl, their habitats, and the people of our community. Past awardees include University of MD- Horn Point, University of Delaware, and Talbot County Public Schools. The grant cycle will re-open in spring 2025.

Non-profit organizations that impact the environment or the education of our community in this space are welcome to exhibit this year in our Chesapeake Bay Pavilion during this year’s Waterfowl Festival November 8-10, 2024. Please contact the Waterfowl Festival for more information on how your organization can participate by emailing [email protected] or by calling our office, 410-822-4567.