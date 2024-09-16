Choptank Health announces new pediatrician in Denton

Choptank Community Health System’s Denton Health Center recently welcomed Pediatrician Erin Harvey, MD to the medical practice.

Dr. Harvey is a Hurlock native and North Dorchester High School alumni. She specializes in the comprehensive assessment and treatment of pediatric patients working in rural communities.

She completed a three-year pediatric residency program at INOVA Children’s Hospital after receiving her Doctor of Medicine from the University of Maryland School of Medicine. She received a Bachelor of Arts in Biology from St. Mary’s College of Maryland, where she placed on the Dean’s List each semester, and served as a Junior and Senior Saint Mary’s Scholar.

Dr. Harvey is a member of Phi Beta Kappa, the Beta Beta Beta Biological Honor Society, the Omicron Delta Kappa Leadership Honor Society, and the Nu Rho Psi Neuroscience Honor Society.

Choptank Community Health System provides medical and dental services in Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot counties to more than 30,000 adults and children, with a mission to provide access to exceptional, comprehensive, and integrated healthcare for all. Choptank Health also provides school-based medical, dental, nutrition, and behavioral health services for enrolled students in all five Mid-Shore counties.

Choptank Community Health’s medical services include pediatrics, primary health care, women’s health, prenatal care, behavioral health, chronic health management, care navigation, and laboratory services, with new medical patients welcome in all locations.

New and existing Choptank Health medical patients can call Denton Health Center at 410-479-2650 to schedule a virtual or in-person appointment, with more information at www.choptankhealth.org.