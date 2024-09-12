Two Tree Integrative Health hosts Sept. 24 fall gathering, ribbon cutting

Two Tree Integrative Health is hosting a fall gathering and ribbon cutting on Tuesday, September 24, from 4 to 6:00 p.m. at their offices in Easton to welcome Jennifer Willson, CRNP, FNP-BC to the practice.

Willson is a board-certified Family Nurse Practitioner with a Master of Science in Nursing, a Master of Public Health, and nearly 10 years of clinical care experience. She is passionate about wellness, body-positive healthcare, and targeting the root causes of chronic disease.

The event will include conversations with Willson and Two Tree’s founder and functional medicine provider Stefanie DeFiglia, CRNP, IFMCP. Two Tree’s health coaches Barb Stacy and Valynne Robotham will also be at the event.

The gathering includes limited opportunities for guests to create take-home flower arrangements at a flower bar provided by Vintage Family Farms of Hurlock, Maryland. Guests will also enjoy a delicious and healthy selection of light hors d’oeuvres from Our Greek Market in Easton, Maryland. The Talbot County Chamber of Commerce will be on hand to host the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Two Tree Integrative Health specializes in functional medicine, providing personalized care that targets the root causes of chronic conditions such as fatigue, gut issues, and hormone imbalances.

The practice offers a holistic approach to healthcare, including diet, lifestyle plans, and health coaching, and focuses on restoring each patient’s energy and vitality through natural methods. Telemedicine consultations are available, with more at www.twotreehealth.com.

“Functional medicine’s approach to health care can make a tangible impact on our community,” said DeFiglia. “Our providers share a passion for helping people feel their best, including helping to develop sustainable weight management strategies.”

Advanced reservations are needed by Friday, Sept. 20 by emailing [email protected] or calling 443-496-3050.