Remembering September 11—and January 6 by J.E. Dean

Two days in the 21st century live in infamy—September 11, 2001, and January 6, 2021.

On September 11, 2001, two hijacked passenger jets slammed into the World Trade Center in New York, a third jet crashed into the Pentagon, and a fourth, possibly headed to the Capitol or White House, was brought down by genuine heroes into a field in Pennsylvania.

That morning was a beautiful September day, quite similar to those enjoyed on the Eastern Shore last week. I was at my desk in my office on Vermont Avenue in Washington, D.C., which was only a short walk to the White House. I was on a conference call with several bankers when one of them interrupted the discussion to say, “A plane just crashed into one of the Twin Towers.”

The participants on the call were shaken. I adjourned the call and turned on the television in my office. I watched Katie Couric report on the breaking news events and saw the second Boeing 767 slam into the World Trade Center.

My coworkers in the office gathered around another television. Their concern turned into fear and panic when the third plane hit the Pentagon. An announcement was made shortly thereafter that traffic out of the city would be cut off. I encouraged all employees, fearful another plane would target the White House, to go home.

Only two of us remained in the office. I did not want to get into my car to drive home because there was a mass exodus, and D.C. roads were overwhelmed. My other colleague and I continued working while keeping an eye on the TV.

Later that evening, roads leaving Washington were again passable. I went home, depressed by reports that thousands had died in the Twin Towers collapse and the Pentagon bombing. News reports showed endless clips of the World Trade Center buildings collapsing, first responders running towards the debris, and thick clouds of smoke covering lower Manhattan.

After 23 years, the terrorist attack of September 11 remains fresh in my mind. I am truly grateful that the U.S. has not suffered another attack by a foreign adversary.

Only one other event in those 23 years has upset me as much as 9/11. It was January 6, a day that saw a once inconceivable coup attempt orchestrated by a sitting president of the United States.

On January 6, 2021, I was no longer working as a lawyer in Washington. I was with my wife in Florida. When I walked into the room returning from an errand, I found her crying.

“You’re not going to believe this,” she said, “look.” The TV showed an angry mob storming the Capitol, breaking windows, and using flag poles as spears to throw at police. I sat down–speechless.

As more videos of January 6 appeared in the following days, I recognized specific locations in the Capitol where I had worked decades ago. I recognized the tile floors, the window seats, and specific doors that had been battered. I cried.

On reflection, I recognized that before September 11, I assumed that U.S. security would always protect us from a foreign attack. I no longer make that assumption.

And after January 6, I recognized how fragile democracy is. I no longer believe America is the globe’s greatest hope for democracy because too many of my fellow citizens no longer believe in it. I also realized that, but for the grace of God, Donald Trump would have succeeded on January 6. Maybe Mike Pence would have been intimidated into not certifying the election results. Maybe Pence, Pelosi and others would have been killed, clearing the way for Donald Trump to declare Martial Law, declare the election invalid, and remain in office as president.

All of us should reflect on both September 11 and January 6 this week. These two days of infamy remind us that freedom is not free, and democracy is not automatic. To preserve both, we need to do the work. That work is voting and voting only for candidates who cherish freedom and democracy and who see the Constitution as the best means of achieving them.

J.E. Dean is a retired attorney and public affairs consultant. He writes on politics, government, and, too infrequently, other subjects.