Keidrick Roy On Frederick Douglass and Our Anti-Slavery Constitution

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

While some Spy readers might remember Keidrick Roy from HBO’s Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches series a year or so ago, for those who are not familiar with Roy and his work, the Frederick Douglass Honor Society has made it much easier to become acquainted with this brilliant scholar’s work and unique ideas about Douglass.

That’s because the FDHS has invited Keidrick to follow in the footsteps of some of the most significant Douglass scholars in the world and be the main feature speaker at Talbot County’s Frederick Douglass Day for 2024.

Keidrick was kind enough to agree to a Spy Zoom interview before his lecture on September 28th to provide some background about himself, his scholarship, and how Douglass brilliantly used the United States Constitution as an anti-slavery document.

This video is approximately eight minutes in length. For more information about Frederick Douglass Day in Talbot County, please go here.