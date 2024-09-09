Harvest and postharvest practices for improving apple fruit marketability: Fruit quality and safety workshop on Nov.4, 2024

Harvest and postharvest practices for improving apple fruit marketability: Fruit quality and safety workshop will be held at the University of Maryland, Western Maryland Research and Education Center, 18330 Keedysville Road, Keedysville, MD 21756, on Monday, November 4, 2024, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The cost to attend the workshop is $25, which includes snacks, lunch, coffee, and networking. Learn about the latest technologies and strategies for improving apple fruit marketability while maintaining fruit quality and produce safety. Presentations, demonstrations, and discussions!

To register, go to https://go.umd.edu/AppleWorkshop

AGENDA

8:30 a.m. REGISTRATION



APPLE FRUIT QUALITY/ HORTICULTURE

9:00 a.m. Horticultural Practices and their Impact on Apple Fruit Quality. Dr. Macarena Farcuh, University of Maryland

9:45 a.m. Integrative Solutions for Controlling Fruit Drop and Enhancing Apple Coloration. Dr. Sherif M. Sherif, Virginia Tech

10:30 a.m. Break

10:45 a.m. An Update About Apple Postharvest Diseases and their Management for Growers in the Mid-Atlantic. Dr. Kari Peter, Penn State University

11:15 a.m. Achieving Fruit Quality by Managing Fireblight and Other Orchard Troubles. Mr. Dave Myers, University of Maryland Extension-Anne Arundel Co.

Noon Working Lunch (Graduate students present their posters)





APPLE FRUIT SAFETY

1:00 p.m. Benefits and Food Safety Risks in Postharvest Produce Washing. Dr. Rohan Tikekar, University of Maryland

2:00 p.m. Break

2:15 p.m. Navigating the New Pre-Harvest Agricultural Water Rule. Ms. Carol Allen, University of Maryland

3:30 p.m. Wrap up and evaluation/surveys

For more information or if you need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this event (two weeks prior), please contact Dr. Macarena Farcuh at [email protected] or by calling (301) 405-1323

