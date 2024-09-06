The Chestertown Lions Club Raffle Sales Are On!

The Chestertown Lions Club has begun its 2024 annual raffle, which offers prizes ranging from a first prize of $1500. cash or a shotgun from Molly’s Place Sporting Goods; $750 cash for second place ;to a third place $500. gift certificate to Molly’s Place. Tickets are being sold next to the Farmers Market on Saturdays and outside of Molly’s Place, Ace Hardware and Redners on Saturdays and Sundays now through December. They may also be purchased during business hours at Blue Bird Tavern and the Double Tap in Golts.

Proceeds from the raffle are used to fund numerous local service projects and organizations, eyeglass assistance, as well as funding vision research and leader dogs for the blind.

The prize drawing will be held on January 8th at 7pm at the Blue Bird Tavern; you are not required to be there to receive the prize.

The Lions Club takes an active interest in the civic, cultural, social welfare of the community, encourages service-minded people to serve their community without personal financial reward, and encourages efficiency and promoting high ethical standards in commerce, industry, professions, public works and private endeavors. For more information on the Club or to become a member, please visit www.Chestertownlions.org