Food Friday: Fall Colors

I had to stop and gawp at this multi-color arrangement of carrots at our Food Lion the other day. It was not the usual pyramid of plastic bags of orange carrots – it was masterful – a veritable real life example of color theory. Someone had thoughtfully arranged fresh-from-the-field jewel-colored orange, tan, tangerine, ochre, marigold, pumpkin, copper, plum, mulberry, aubergine, wine and violet carrots under a mister in the produce department. Who needs Pantone color chips when the grocery store is just around the corner?

Imagine – carrots that come in colors other than Pantone Orange 021 U orange! I performed a very unscientific survey of what was available to me at the grocery store: I observed orange carrots that came in a clear plastic bag, with orange stripes printed on the outside to enhance the carrots’s color within. I found lopped-off-tops carrots not in plastic bags, that were about the same color orange as the bagged carrots. I discovered deeper orange carrots, but without the unnecessary, difficult-to-dispose-of plastic bag, that had not lost their green heads. And finally some organic carrots, without plastic, with tops, that were almost the color of radishes. Maybe an earthier red – almost a raspberry Jujube candy color. Guess which was sweeter? Yes, indeed, the Pantone 186 C.

You can slice, dice or cube carrots, juice them, shred them, boil them, grill, roast or braise them. Put them in soup, make carrot soup, shred and use in a cake, or in meatballs, or in meatloaf. The number of ways to use carrots is exhausting, as is the number of varieties: Carrots

The orange-colored carrot originated in the Netherlands. On my only trip to Amsterdam I was served a bowl of carrot soup – which was a mind-blowing experience to someone so unworldly, who was used to only eating carrots raw. When my first friend to be married chose a carrot cake for her wedding, we were astounded by her originality. Today we are just such blasé sophisticates that we are open to innovation and the dozens of ways to use carrots. Carrots aren’t just a root vegetable that we store and use as winter fuel. Add some color to your diets. Here is a free recipe from Dorie Greenspan via the New York Times for her insanely divine carrot cake: Carrot Cake

I love eating raw vegetables. I cannot see much sense in stewing them to pulp – unless you are tossing them into soup. (And then they are easy to push to the side and ignore.) Always try to be the cook – then you can get your fill and the pick of the bounty. Luke the wonder dog has an affinity for carrots, too. Some nights we take turns: one carrot chunk for me, one for him, and one for the salad.

One of my favorite ways to prepare vegetables is roasting. Roasting at a high heat converts a plain vegetable into a delicious caramelized treat. You can roast any type of vegetable you want with this basic recipe. Adjust the amount of oil you use accordingly. We’ve roasted asparagus, garlic, squash, broccoli, potatoes, cauliflower, bell peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, corn, carrots, zucchini, you name it.

Roasted Veggie Mélange 1.Preheat oven to 450° F. 2.Toss all the vegetables together in a large bowl with olive oil, salt, and pepper. 3.Divide the vegetables among two cookie sheets – mine have sides, for less spillage. Put fast cooking vegetables together, and group the slow cookers likewise. Fewer headaches! 4.Roast vegetables for 35-40 minutes, stirring every 15 minutes or so.

The vegetables cook quickly — some vegetables may take only 15 to 20 minutes — but they still have a chance to brown nicely on the outside by the time they become tender inside. So keep an eye on them. Carmelized onions are one thing, blackened and incinerated are another.

It’s very important that you cut the vegetables in pieces of about the same size. Unevenly sized pieces won’t roast and brown in the same amount of time, and you’ll end up with both over roasted and under roasted vegetables. And if you have any fussy eaters, you won’t be able to persuade them to enjoy the rich roasted flavors of fall, so be sure to have a back up reserve of deelish raw veggies.

“I never worry about diets. The only carrots that interest me are the number you get in a diamond.”

― Mae West