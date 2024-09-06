Courage Is On The Ballot by Al Sikes

Years ago, under entirely different circumstances, I was generally a Republican voter unless a good friend was on the other ticket. Donald Trump changed that and several years ago I changed my registration. Independent always in attitude and now in affiliation as well.

The US Senate race in Maryland is for me an opportunity. An opportunity to comfortably vote on the Republican side of the ballot. Having dealt with both Houses of Congress, let me explain my attitude.

I am going to presume that not everybody understands the position of Party Whip with his/her several deputies. Their Congressional role is to make sure everybody in their Party’s caucus votes the Party line. Few, in history, stand up to the Whip even when their principles are in conflict with the Party line. The Whip office has deep ties with those that control campaign funds and few who are elected want to risk losing that support. Re-election is fast on the dreamscape.

In present day Washington, notable independent-minded and voting Senators include Democratic Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema and on the other side Mitt Romney and Lisa Murkowski. John McCain, a Republican, was especially independent and by many called a “Maverick”. Perhaps most famously, in my lifetime, was Democratic Senator William Fulbright of Arkansas. He took on his Party’s President Lyndon Johnson in opposing the Vietnam War. His advocacy was the beginning of the end of the war.

In the Maryland Senate race there is only one person whose principles and history will assure voters a stiff spine. Former Governor Larry Hogan. I can think of few moments in the American history I have lived when courage to push back is more needed. And it is an especially important characteristic to have on the Republican side of the aisle. Trump, if elected, will not run over Hogan.

Much will be said about political leverage (read benefits) in this campaign. The Democratic nominee will be said to have leverage and especially by many who will be voting for Kamala Harris. And if the Democratic Party clears the table, that will probably be right. But if the Democratic Party clears the table, I will certainly want our former Governor in the Senate. Most Presidents want to make their mark by enacting new programs with big price tags that add to the deficit. Governor Hogan’s record as a fiscal conservative who got things done was impressive.

But if indeed the former President wins a second term a Senator Larry Hogan will be able to join other more independent-minded Republican Senators to push back on extremes. Who doubts the former Governor would do that? Or if he feels it necessary, stand alone and speak out? Policy proposals are cheap as taxpayers pick up the tab; courage is politically expensive. Courage is telling in history even when it is often unpopular in the present.

Larry Hogan has been thoroughly vetted by Maryland voters. He served eight years as Governor. He always faced a Legislature controlled by the Democrats. He learned how to move forward without giving away the farm. He is seasoned, has an abundance of courage, and my vote.