Easton Council Highlights: The Question of Removing a 10 Cent Fee on Paper Bags

While there were a number of interesting issues brought before the Easton Town Council last night, including the struggle to find funds to complete the Port Street infrastructure needs, the Spy took special note of Council President Frank Gunsallus’s proposal to remove the requirement for merchants to charge 10 cents for paper bags. The proposed legislation would amend the current town plastic bag ban, which has caused concerns among some council members and citizen groups.

While the proposal will be discussed at a public hearing later in the month, dissent was evident as the council and those in attendance debated it. Here are some highlights.

Council Comment Highlights

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Public Comment Highlights