Classical Guitar Featured at Mainstay September 2 Concert

On Sunday, September 22, The Mainstay in Rock Hall will feature classical guitarist William Feasley for the final classical music concert of the 2024 season. These shows have been presented in partnership with the Hedgelawn Foundation in honor of Judy Kohl. Feasley’s program, titled Diferencias, features works from the 16th century to the 21st century.

As a graduate of The Peabody Institute of Johns Hopkins University, William Feasley was the first guitarist to be awarded the Peabody Conservatory’s coveted Artist Diploma. His many honors include a gold medal in the PanHellenic Guitar Competition in Athens, Greece, and a Governor’s Citation for Outstanding Achievements in the Arts in Maryland. Feasley was selected to play for the legendary guitarist Andrés Segovia at the master’s historic last class that was featured on the CBS special Eulogy of Segovia.

“Diferencias has a dual meaning,” Feasley explained. “In ancient times it meant ‘variations’, now it means differences. The majority of the pieces on this program are theme and variations pieces, others are contrasts in different styles or moods.”

The program features music from composers from the Renaissance (Luis de Narváez and Alonso de Mudarra), the 18th century (Johann Sebastian Bach), 19th century Spain (Francisco Tárrega), and the 20th and 21st centuries (Ronald Pearl, Peter Madlem, Carlo Domeniconi, McCoy Tyner and Marcelo Ferraris).

The Mainstay’s Executive Director Matthew Mielnick would like to usher out the season with his thanks to the growing number of classical music patrons who have attended these shows. “Our classical series has grown over this past year to full-house status. We are so pleased to have hosted so many renowned musicians that have ensured such solid support for classical music at our venue.”

Showtime for this Mainstay concert event is 4 pm. Tickets are $15 in advance of the show and can be purchased online at mainstayrockhall.org. Phone reservations are accepted by calling (410) 639-9133 (tickets reserved by phone are $20 when paid at the door). The Mainstay is located at 5753 N Main Street in Rock Hall, Maryland. Its regular calendar of local, regional, and nationally touring artists features a live performance every week of the year (February through December) in a variety of music genres.

The programs of the Mainstay are supported with funds from the Maryland State Arts Council and the Kent Cultural Alliance.