Back to School, Back to the Y: Ymca of the Chesapeake Announces September Membership Drive

The YMCA of the Chesapeake will host a membership drive throughout the month of September and waive the $75 joining fee at all of its eleven locations on the Eastern Shore.

“With the start of a new school year, September is a great time to join, or rejoin, the Y and make a commitment to yourself, your family and your community,” said Robbie Gill YMCA of the Chespeake’s CEO. “The Y is more than a fitness center, more than a pool, and more than a meeting space. It is a supportive community inspiring people of all ages, abilities and incomes to live healthier in mind, body and spirit.”

YMCA memberships not only provide access to a facility, but also support programs that strengthen our communities and support the organization’s programs and operations.

YMCA of the Chesapeake memberships include access to all eleven YMCA of the Chesapeake locations from Elkton to Chincoteague as well as all Ys in Maryland and participating Ys across the Country. Members also benefit from more than 300 land and water fitness classes, free “stay and play” childcare while they work out and discounts on youth sports, swim lessons, day camps and other enrichment programs.

Through the Y’s Open Doors Program, no individual or family is turned away due to financial hardship, and membership fees can be reduced for those who qualify. The Open Doors Program is made possible through the generosity of members, volunteers and community donors through the Annual Campaign.

To learn more about joining the YMCA of the Chesapeake, visit www.ymcachesapeake.org/membership or stop by a local branch. Branch locations are available at www.ymcachesapeake.org/locations.

About the YMCA of the Chesapeake

The Y is one of the nation’s leading nonprofits and the largest Human Service organization on the Eastern Shore; strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. Across the Shore, Ys engage 50,000 members and their families, regardless of age, income or background, to nurture the potential of children and teens, improve the Shore’s health and wellbeing, and provide opportunities to give back and support neighbors. The YMCA of the Chesapeake operates facilities in Caroline, Cecil, Kent, Dorchester, Talbot, Queen Anne’s, Wicomico and Worcester Counties in Maryland and on Chincoteague Island in Virginia. Last year, the YMCA of the Chesapeake provided over $2,000,000 in assistance to over 16,000 community members, turning no one away due to inability to pay. Additionally, the Y spent $200,000 on outreach efforts and programming in the communities it serves.