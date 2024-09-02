A Night of “Soul Jazz” at the Mainstay

On Saturday, September 21, The Mainstay – Kent County’s non-profit live music and events venue – welcomes back drummer, bandleader Greg Burrows and his group GB3 for another night of “Soul Jazz.” This year Greg welcomes his special guest Vaneese Thomas and her bluesy vocal stylings. Soul Jazz is a blending of straight-ahead jazz, funk, R&B, blues, and soul music, with a spotlight on the big Hammond B3 organ sound, and the distinctive swirling sound of the Leslie cabinet it is typically played through. The organ sound is reminiscent of music you might’ve heard in “organ shacks” on the national “Chitlin’ Circuit” in the 1960s or in an intimate jazz joint in New York City. It’s music that brings a good feeling to all people of all backgrounds and musical tastes.

Greg is perhaps best known locally as the drummer in the Dick Durham Jazz Group. He has been heard on national TV, film soundtracks, and on stages and festivals around the globe. Greg has played drums and percussion with Brooklyn’s Chicha Libre band, and was the pit drummer for the Blue Man Group in NYC. You can also catch Greg locally with Philip Dutton’s new classic country band The Good Stuff.

Vaneese Thomas’s familial musical lineage guarantees that extraordinary music comes naturally to the singer. Her father Rufus Thomas was one of the first blues artists on Sun Records and racked up iconic hits that included “Walking The Dog,” and “Do The Funky Chicken.” Over the years she has sung on countless sessions for everyone from Eric Clapton and Joe Cocker to Stevie Wonder and Michael Jackson.

Al Orlo spent 25 years as guitarist and music director for legendary singer and songwriter, Ben E. King (Stand By Me, Under the Boardwalk). He is equally comfortable playing classic rock ‘n roll as he is playing jazz and blues. His numerous Broadway show credits are proof of his amazing versatility.

Organ player Judd Nielsen (a native of Centreville) has been playing since the age of five. His style can be described in one word — soulful. His varied musical affiliations have included Trombone Shorty, Melvin Sparks, Big Daddy Kane, and The James Hunter Six.

Showtime for the live concert event is 8 pm. Tickets are $20 in advance of the show and can be purchased online at mainstayrockhall.org. Phone reservations are accepted by calling (410) 639-9133 (tickets reserved by phone are $25 when paid at the door). The Mainstay is located at 5753 N Main Street in Rock Hall, Maryland. Its regular calendar of local, regional, and nationally touring artists features a live performance every week of the year (February through December) in a variety of music genres.

The programs of the Mainstay are supported with funds from the Maryland State Arts Council and the Kent Cultural Alliance.