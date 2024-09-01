Pickering Creek’s Native Plants and Pollinators Mural Underway

Pickering Creek is nearing the completion of an update to its garden area with a reimagined native plant and pollinator garden which will have its ribbon cutting next spring. As part of the reimagined native plant and pollinator garden, the Native Plants and Pollinators Mural is a captivating artistic project led by talented artist Sue Stockman at Pickering Creek Audubon Center. This mural, measuring 24 feet long by 16 feet tall, depicts colorful pollinators and native plants, representing the surrounding natural environment as a vibrant visual representation.

Situated on the garden shed opposite the new pollinator garden, the mural creates a striking focal point for visitors, drawing them into the beauty of the garden and encouraging appreciation for native flora and fauna. Supported by grant funds and community donations, the project exemplifies the intersection of art, conservation, and education.

The mural project enhances the aesthetic appeal of the center’s garden and contributes to its mission of environmental stewardship. By showcasing the importance of pollinators and native plants through art, Pickering Creek Audubon Center inspires visitors to engage with nature and take action to protect biodiversity.

When the pollinator garden project was conceived last year and received a grant to support interpretive panels, walkways, tree pruning, additional soil, and native plants the Center had not considered the mural as a possibility. As discussions with partners happened and the plans came together the mural entered the plan as a logical extension of the garden itself, drawing people off the center’s farm lane and into the pollinator garden to enjoy the plants and the painting. We’ve raised all but $2,000 to support the mural. If you’d like to support the mural and be included in the ribbon-cutting invite list, visit the Pickering Creek website and click the donate now button on the upper right corner.