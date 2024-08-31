Agent 86 Reconnaissance Footage: The Heritage Regatta

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Last week, Agent 86 submitted their report on the annual Heritage Regatta log canoe races. While most of 86’s work has been aerial spying, they successfully boarded the committee boat of this particular nautical tradition to capture the following surveillance material.

This video is approximately two minutes in length.