Wine of the Week: Vernaccia Di San Gimignano DOCG

This weekend at Piazza Italian Market, we will taste the Vernaccia Di San Gimignano DOCG ($14.50) from the Fontaleoni winery in San Gimignano, Toscana. Given that 70% of Tuscan wines are red, such as the fabled Brunello di Montalcino, the whites have to be good to compete. Luckily, a small group of organic winemakers are committed to promoting the indigenous white grape, Vernaccia, that has quietly grown near San Gimignano for over seven centuries. To many wine experts, the best Vernaccia is unlike any white wine in all of Italy.

Both San Gimignano’s historic center and the iconic towers are UNESCO World Heritage Sites. This designation is due to the Town’s strict preservation of not only its original medieval urban layout but also the fourteen of the original 72 towers, built between the 11th and 13th centuries, that dominate the surrounding hillsides. The wine’s label features the iconic tower-houses built by wealthy and powerful noble families and some of the towers are 50 meters tall! ​It is no surprise that this picturesque town, unlike any other in the world, has been the location for at least 15 movies. My fave, “Tea with Mussolini”, features five iconic British and American actresses, with the towers being the stars of the movie’s penultimate scene.

The story of Fontaleoni begins in 1959 when the founder, Giovanni Troiani, grew tired of being a sharecropper in The Marche and bought a farm in Toscana to try his luck at winemaking with a focus on Toscana’s indigenous Vernaccia di San Gimignano and Sangiovese grapes. From the beginning, Giovanni chose manual harvesting and practiced organic management in the vineyards that led to his success. In 1980, his son Franco joined his father and they added Chianti to their collection. Today, 30 of their total 50 hectares are devoted to producing high quality wine, with many cases of wine destined for the international market.

I love Vernaccia for its floral scents, notes of green apple and fresh taste. Pair with fish, seafood risotto, or white meat entrees and serve chilled.

Come join me Friday from noon to 5:45 or Saturday from noon to 4:45 and check out “Tea with Mussolini” from your library or try You Tube and enjoy!

Piazza Italian Market is located at 218 N. Washington St., Suite 23, Easton, MD

Contributor Jennifer Martella has pursued dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. She has reestablished her architectural practice for residential and commercial projects and is a real estate agent for Meredith Fine Properties. She especially enjoys using her architectural expertise to help buyers envision how they could modify a potential property. Her Italian heritage led her to Piazza Italian Market, where she hosts wine tastings every Friday and Saturday afternoons.