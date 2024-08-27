Washington College Unveils Fall Events 

Washington College invites the community to explore a diverse and enriching fall with an array of events kicking off in September. From delving into the creative process through film and workshops, to celebrating the power of poetry and exploring local history, there’s something for everyone to discover.

Explore Artistic Journeys Through Film

The Department of Communication and Media Studies ignites curiosity with its “The Creative Life” film series. This thought-provoking cinematic line-up delves into the diverse ways individuals and groups engage in creative practices. Featuring a variety of films from different time periods and genres, the series explores the motivations behind pursuing creative passions, the challenges and joys of producing authentic work, and the interconnectedness between the creative process and the surrounding world. All screenings are free and open to the public. Kick off the series with “Problemista” on Thursday, September 5 at 7 p.m. in Litrenta Lecture Hall in the Toll Science Center.

Meet the Artist: Deirdre Murphy at Muse

The Center for Environment and Society (CES) will host Deirdre Murphy, a contemporary visual artist whose work delves into the intricate connections between art and science, for a Meet the Artist event at Muse: A Community Museum. Murphy is the artist behind Nest Alchemy. The exhibit is a thought-provoking series exploring the intersection of art and science through the lenses of natural patterns, data visualization, and climate change. The event is free and open to the public and will take place from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, September 6. Muse is located at 210 S. Cross St. in Chestertown.

Living Writers Poetry Series: A Celebration of Acclaimed Authors

Washington College celebrates the power of the written word with the Rose O’Neil Literary House’s Living Writers Poetry Series. This exciting series features acclaimed authors, including Pulitzer Prize winners, who will share their work on select Tuesdays throughout the 2024-2025 academic year. All events are free and open to the public, offering a unique opportunity to engage with these literary talents in a Q&A session after each reading. The series opens with Cameron Awkward-Rich, author of two poetry collections and scholar of trans theory and expressive culture in the U.S., on Tuesday, September 10 at 6 p.m. Full event details can be found on the Rose O’Neill Literary House webpage.

Turn Life Experiences into Powerful Stories

Aspiring writers can hone their craft at the Washington College Academy of Lifelong Learning‘s (WC-ALL) free workshop, “Turning Life Experiences into a Micro Memoir.” Award-winning author Laura Oliver will guide participants in capturing powerful personal moments for impactful storytelling. This interactive workshop teaches writers to distill a moment of change, conflict, contradiction, or mystery for profound reader connection. Registration is required for this event, which will be held on Thursday, September 12 at 1 p.m. on Washington College’s campus.

Indulge in the Visual Arts with the Kohl Gallery’s First Exhibit of the Academic Year

Washington College’s Kohl Gallery is excited to open their 2024 -2025 season with Freestyle, an exhibition that explores the intersection of art and sport featuring recent works by Brandon Donahue-Shipp and Katie Pumphrey. Freestyle will be on view at Kohl Gallery in Washington College’s Gibson Center for the Arts September 13 – October 19. The artists will speak in a moderated public conversation led by new Kohl director Rob Blackson on Friday, September 13 beginning at 4:30 p.m. A catered reception celebrating the exhibition will immediately follow the artists’ conversation. Both events are free and open to the public. For more information, contact [email protected] or visit the Kohl Gallery’s webpage.

Step Back in Time: Exploring Stepne Manor and Chestertown

History buffs can delve into the past with Adam Goodheart, noted historian and Director of Washington College’s Starr Center for the Study of the American Experience, as he discusses “Stepne Manor & Chestertown” at the Sultana Education Foundation’s Third Thursday Speaker Series. Using a 1790s painting of Chestertown and Stepne Farm as a starting point, Goodheart will analyze the history of this plantation and its impact on the town’s development. The event, which is free and open to the public, will take place on Thursday, September 19 at 6 p.m. at the Harwood Nature Center at the Lawrence Wetlands Preserve. More information is available at the Sultana website.

A Journey Through Korean Traditional Music

The Music Department’s annual concert series continues with the Korea & U.S. Friendship Concert. Immerse yourself in the rich cultural heritage of Korea through captivating performances by Sinakhoi (Society for New Korean Music). Witness the beauty of traditional instruments like the gayageum and geomungo, and enjoy newly composed pieces that blend Korean and Western sounds. The concert takes place on Thursday, September 26 at 7:30 p.m. in Hotchkiss Recital Hall at the Gibson Center for the Arts. Tickets range from $15 to $20 can purchased be online or at the door. More information can be found on the Music Department’s event listing.

Directions to Washington College and a map of campus are available online. For more information on these events and others, please visit www.washcoll.edu.