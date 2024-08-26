Letter to the Editor: Historic District Standing in Jeopardy

It is time to provide an important development stemming from a citizens’ appeal challenging the HDC’s decision to demolish the historic Chestertown Armory.

In response to the appeal filed in Circuit Court, Washington College now claims the citizen petitioners do not have legal “standing” despite being property owners and residents of our Historic District. The College argues, with a series of court filings, that some Historic District residents are more equal than others by virtue of geography. If this argument prevails, then only those Historic District residents who live within 1000 feet of an applicant property will be permitted to be heard at HDC meetings. This precedent will mean that decisions can be made that impact your property for which you may have no say. To the contrary, we believe that all Historic District residents have unlimited standing by virtue of living within the District – we are all united and should not be divided by an attempt to justify demolition of the Armory. A hearing is scheduled for September 4th at the Kent County Court House and your interests are also at stake.

Myself, with others, have long supported a boutique hotel project but preferred that the Armory, listed on the National Register, be reused in the design. It is structurally sound and ALL challenges, due to 12 years of neglect by Washington College, can be corrected using industry-proven protocols. Repurposing is financially viable, achievable and Green. I know firsthand because I have done it before on hallmark projects. Perhaps no one else on the front lines of the matter can make this statement and with a willingness to address it openly with interested parties. Visit the armories in Easton and Centreville to see what a successful new-life looks like.

You should also know that the College’s stated hope to save the Armory’s front façade, called FACADOMY, is NOT preservation in the industry. It is regarded as a preservation fig leaf. The HDC pinned its decision on saving the front façade, but preservation architects and engineers alike acknowledge facadomy to be very complicated, structurally challenging and very expensive. It is relevant to note that NO study has been submitted by the College to the HDC to prove saving just the front façade is viable, which makes this a completely tentative proposal that merely SOUNDS good. By reusing the 1931 building, there is no doubt of keeping the entire historic structure for posterity.

Demolition is not the historically or environmentally responsible option and, quite frankly, is a huge MISS to promote and market the uniqueness of Historic Chestertown. As Richard Moe, renown preservationist, attorney and past president of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, said upon his visit to town years ago, “Chestertown had the good sense to preserve its historic district.” I add that this “good sense” is needed today along with vision and united commitment to what indeed makes us so special.

For more information or to support this effort to defend the integrity of our Historic District, go to Facebook Repurpose the Chestertown Armory and the links.

Thomas Kocubinski, AIA

Preservation Architect, Chestertown, MD