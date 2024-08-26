Knock Wood by Katherine Emery

Did you know that “knocking on wood” actually comes from the belief that every tree is inhabited by a spirit known as Hamadryad or Dryad. The action of knocking was practiced by ancient priests in order to ward off evil or fulfill a wish. So the next time you knock on wood, remember you are actually summoning the spirits of a tree.

Some people believe that every tree has a spirit that lives in its roots, trunk, and bark. They may also believe that these spirits are the essence of the tree and are magical beings and do no harm. Trees are powerful symbols in many faiths and mythologies, and have been used to express spirituality and religious beliefs in various ways.

The tree is one of humankind’s most powerful symbols. It is the embodiment of life in all its realms: the point between heaven, earth, and water. In most mythology and ancient religious imagery, the tree was believed to have an abundance of divine creative energy.

Trees have an extraordinary capacity to absorb negative energy. When we hug a tree, we can release pent up emotions, finding comfort and support in the tree’s stoic presence. Tree hugging offers a sanctuary of tranquility, allowing us to disconnect from the chaos of modern living and rediscover our inner peace.

Hugging trees is not only a means of personal healing but also a powerful reminder of our interconnectedness with nature. Tree hugging encourages us to view trees not merely as resources to be exploited but as living beings that sustain life on this earth. It fosters a deep sense of responsibility for the environment and inspires us to take actions that protect and preserve our natural world.

A large parcel of land in Louisiana was part of my inheritance when my Mom passed away. My grandmother had purchased the land with the intention of building a family “camp” there upon my grandfather’s retirement. The land is in a beautiful spot but is heavily wooded with hickory trees and squirrels. My Mom had actually sold the trees forty years ago to a lumber broker. The broker promised my Mom that clearing the land was like a good haircut and he was correct, a recent drone photo shows our parcel of land as a very healthy, dense forest. We pay eight dollars in taxes yearly to support these trees and squirrels, it’s the least we can do for these magical trees.

The focal point of my front yard is a giant Magnolia tree. It is the bane of my existence in the spring and fall when it drops its waxy leaves, so much work. However, I love this tree very much. I had read about the benefits of magnolia trees, and my granddaughter, Freyja, has always been drawn to them. She makes bouquets out of the leaves and flowers. She mixes “potions” with them and makes beds for fairies with the leaves. We always add the leaves to our yearly Christmas wreaths.

As it turns out, more than two hundred and fifty ingredients can be found from the bark, flowers, and leaves of the Magnolia tree. Two of the main compounds are used in anti-cancer and anti-inflammation supplements. The extract of the bark of Magnolia trees has been used for over a thousand years in Chinese medicine for the treatment of maladies ranging from asthma, depression, muscle pain, and headaches.

Trees have helped me become more aware of my connection to something larger; I try to be compassionate and mindful of my surroundings, especially while raking.