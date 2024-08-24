Mid-Shore Arts: Al Sikes on his Friend and Jazz Superstar Dominick Farinacci

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It is hard to imagine someone more qualified to discuss jazz trumpeter and superstar Dominick Farinacci than Al Sikes. What started as a serendipitous encounter in the stratified world of New York jazz clubs, the former FCC chair and the then emerging trumpet soloist would grow into a decade-long friendship and collaboration. From hosting Dominick at the Sikes-founded Monty Alexander Jazz Festival to becoming a producer of Farinacci’s critically acclaimed “Modern Warrior LIVE” musical, the Sikes and the Farinaccis have forged a special relationship.

That is why the Spy asked Sikes to stop by the Spy studio last week to talk about his friend and Farinacci’s return to the Avalon on August 31st as part of a new jazz series over the next year. That night, Dominick and his band will present “Rhapsody in Blue,” in a new interpretation of Gershwin’s iconic work, supported by an incredible cast of jazz musicians spanning three generations. And by the way, Farinacci’s rendition of “Rhapsody” has amassed over 3 million streams on Spotify.

This video is approximately three minutes in length. For more information and tickets, please click here.