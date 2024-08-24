Delmarva Review: Last Swim Class by Pam Crow

Author’s Note: I watched my daughter teach a swim class at the local high school pool and was struck by her combination of beauty and ridiculousness. There is a goodbye that comes after high school for many parents, when we realize things will never be the same. This moment felt like a turning point, and I wanted to capture it.

Last Swim Class

In the shallow end of the swimming pool

children surround my daughter. They climb

onto her shoulders, hang from her arms,

say goodbye to their dripping goddess.

I will not think about her leaving tomorrow

for college. Douglas firs lean into the chain link fence.

Between wind-blown boughs, a glimpse

of turquoise. Summer sun illuminates

waves around her, droplets of water

sparkle in her hair. I smile, give a thumbs-up

from my white plastic chair. Her newborn

spine was a string of pearls beneath my fingers.

One minute she is a painting from centuries past,

illuminated in golden light—the next

a laughing girl in goofy pink sunglasses.

Daughter, you cannot see how brightly you shine.

We push quarters into the rusty soda machine.

Cold bottles clunk into our hands. Let’s take our time,

drink this effervescence as slowly as we can.

♦

Pam Crow is a clinical social worker and award-winning poet who lives in Portland, Oregon. Her work has also been published in Ploughshares, Green Mountain Review, Carolina Quarterly, Southern Poetry Review, and other journals. Her book Inside This House was published by Main Street Rag press in 2008.

