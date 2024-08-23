Wine of the Week: Montepulciano D’Abruzzo DOC

Ciao Tutti!

This weekend since we anticipate cooler temperatures, so we chose a red wine and we will taste the Montepulciano D’Abruzzo DOC ($23.25) from the Torre Dei Beati winery in the charming hilltop town, Loreto Aprutino, near Pescara, the provincial capital of Abruzzo. Some of you have already tasted the other wine we have from the same winery, their Cerasuolo d’Abruzzo, which was Gambero Rosso’s Rosato of the year in 2020.

The story of Torre Dei Beati begins as a love story in Sicilia where Fausto Albanesi attended a sommelier course and met his future wife Adriana. After their marriage Fausto became an engineer and Adriana became an accountant; but they wanted to find a creative escape from their day jobs. Fast forward to 1999 when Adriana’s grandfather died and left most of his property to his sons, because they were the males of the family. He left Adriana’s father a parcel of about seven acres of vines planted in 1972 and an old house in need of repair. Winemaking was the perfect antidote to Fausto’s & Adriana’s jobs and they fulfilled their dream by taking over management of Adriana’s father’s parcel. They converted the farm to organic production and released their first bottle in 2000.

The estate’s vineyards grew to their current 21 hectares and thrive in their unique location in the valley below the 3000 peak of the highest mountain of the Apennine range, the Gran Sasso d’Italia whose peaks are snowcapped in winter. They also benefit from the climate from the warm wind from the Adriatic Sea, only 25 kilometers away and the cold air descending to the valley at night. The Albenesi family’s focus are the indigenous grapes of Abruzzo, the red Montepulciano and the whites Pecorino and Trebbiano.

Torre Dei Beati’s Montepulciano label of a golden tower was inspired by a 14th century fresco in the Santa Maria in Piano church. The fresco illustrates people on Judgement Day as they walk to their destination of the sublime, the Torre Dei Beati (Tower of the Blessed) and reach heaven after enduring great trials. The Albenesi family consider the image to be a metaphor for their careful and rigorous selection of the best native grapes of the Loreto Aprutino. Their Montepulciano has a bright violet color, fresh and rich flavors of cherry, pomegranate and strawberry; full body, soft tannins and well balanced with fresh acidity to accompany food. Pair it with Piazza’s antipasti, pasta with tomato sauces, mushroom risotto or braised meat entrees.

Come join me Friday from noon to 5:45 or Saturday from noon to 4:45 to taste this “sublime’ red wine which has won awards for six vintages, beginning in 2007 with Tre Bicchieri from Gambero Rosso

Cin Cin!

