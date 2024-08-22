Rain: By Angela Rieck

There are few more relaxing sounds in the summer than the soft drumming of gentle rainfall, especially on the Eastern Shore. It means that our parched land is nourished—the crops, gardens, trees, and grass are revived. It signals that we can take a respite from watering. The soft, quiet plunks against the window are nature’s restoration. We depend on rain as much as the sun; without rain, our primary source of water would be gone.

So, I decided to learn more about this life affirming substance. First, what causes rain, and it is pretty simple. When a colder mass of air arrives and the amount of water in the air dips below the dewpoint, gravity will cause rain to fall.

According to a simplified description in Wikipedia: Rain is water droplets that have condensed from atmospheric water vapor and then fall by gravity. The major cause of rain is moisture moving along zones of temperature and moisture contrasts (weather fronts). If enough moisture and upward motion is present, precipitation falls from clouds.

The amount of moisture in air is called relative humidity. The dewpoint is the temperature at which the air must be cooled in order to become saturated (produce condensation, including dew, rain, snow, hail, etc.). Dewpoint is used to measure comfort. A dewpoint above 60 feels humid, but it gets really uncomfortable when it is in the 70s. Meteorologists check dewpoints when making forecasts. For example, they might not forecast rain if the dewpoints are decreasing when dry air is moving into a region.

Another fun fact about rain is that it is not teardrop shaped. Instead, its shape is dependent on the size of the raindrops. Small raindrops are circular, but as raindrops get larger (and heavier) they take a shape similar to mushroom caps.

Science aside, one of the most important assets of rain is its healing properties. Besides the obvious of bringing us life affirming water, summer and spring rains can influence mood through both their sound and its smell.

The relaxation that we feel from rain is called the petrichor effect, which occurs when the smell of rainfall triggers memories or relaxation. The smell of petrichor is created when raindrops hit our dry and clay soil, trapping air bubbles on the surface. These bubbles burst, releasing aerosols of scent into the air, which are then carried by the wind. The scent is most noticeable when light or moderate rainfalls.

The sound of rain can also help us concentrate (like white noise), relax, and fall asleep. If you are someone who loves the rain its benefits are greater.

Rain is also healthy; it washes away pollutants and pollen, leaving behind less dust and allergens than the air during dry spells.

I am not alone in my appreciation of the rain; here are some quotes by writers who are just as enamored:

“Let the rain kiss you. Let the rain beat upon your head with silver liquid drops. Let the rain sing you a lullaby.” – Langston Hughes

“Rain is grace; rain is the sky descending to the earth; without rain, there would be no life.” – John Updike

So, let’s hope for more gentle rain.

Angela Rieck, a Caroline County native, received her PhD in Mathematical Psychology from the University of Maryland and worked as a scientist at Bell Labs, and other high-tech companies in New Jersey before retiring as a corporate executive. Angela and her dogs divide their time between St Michaels and Key West Florida. Her daughter lives and works in New York City.