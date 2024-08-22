Helping Students of All Ages Transition Back to School

Returning to school after a long summer break can be a stressful time for students, whether it’s a child’s first day of kindergarten, a transition to middle or high school, or just the end of the freedoms of summer. It’s normal for children to feel anxious about these changes. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) recommends the following to help ease children’s worries as they transition back to school:

Communicate: Encourage your child to express their feelings about going back to school. Acknowledge their fears, make them feel understood, and reassure them that feeling anxious about these changes is perfectly normal.

Create Routines: A consistent routine fosters a sense of security in children. Establishing a regular sleep schedule, eating healthy meals, and setting aside time for homework and relaxation can help children adjust to the rhythm of the school year.

Make Advance Preparations: If possible, attend any scheduled school orientations. Meeting teachers, locating classrooms, and becoming familiar with the school layout can help students feel more confident on the first day of school. If there is not a scheduled orientation, make time to visit the school ahead of time to help children familiarize themselves with the environment. It can also be helpful to practice morning routines like getting ready for the bus or identifying routes to school.

Encourage In-person Social Interactions: Facilitate interaction with classmates to rekindle old friendships and make new ones. Social relationships can make the transition smoother and more enjoyable.

Teens can pose a particular challenge with back-to-school transitions, especially as they transition to new schools – entering middle and high school. The following are some steps you can take to monitor your teen and help protect him or her from risky health behaviors and experiences:

Talk with your teen about your rules and expectations and explain the consequences of breaking the rules.

Talk and listen to your teen often about how he or she feels and what he or she is thinking.

Know who your teen’s friends are including getting to know your teen’s boyfriend or girlfriend.

Get to know the parents of your teen’s friends.

Talk with your teen about the plans he or she has with friends, what he or she is doing after school, and where he or she will be going.

Set expectations for when your teen will come home and expect a call if he or she will be late.

Ask whether an adult will be present when your teen is visiting a friend’s home.

Talk with your relatives, your neighbors, your teen’s teachers, and other adults who know your teen. Ask them to share what they observe about your teen’s behaviors, moods, or friends.

Watch how your teen spends money.

Keep track of how your teen spends time online, and talk about using the Internet safely.

Pay attention to your teen’s mood and behavior at home, and discuss any concerns you might have.

If your teen does break a rule, enforce the consequences fairly and consistently.

Make sure your teen knows how to contact you at all times.

For All Seasons wants to remind parents that every family is different, and perfection isn’t the goal. Showing up for your child and letting them know you are there to support them through the good moments and the challenging ones is a big part of the foundation for a great year. For All Seasons is available for parents and their children should any issues arise in the school year by calling 410-822-1018.

