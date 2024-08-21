Academy Art Museum Announces Third Annual 48 Hour Video Race

The Academy Art Museum is pleased to present the 48-Hour Video Race, organized by Francisco Salazar and in partnership with the Chesapeake Film Festival and Ocean City Film Festival. This event is included in the AAM Summer Series programming and is free and open to the public.

Filmmakers of all ages (either as a team or solo) will have the chance to create a one-to-seven-minute video that will be screened at the Academy Art Museum on Friday, September 20. Films must incorporate a word and theme that will be provided to competitors via email on Friday, September 13 at 5 pm. Budding and experienced filmmakers will have just 48 hours to shoot, edit, and submit a video by the deadline of Sunday, September 15 at 5 pm.

A panel of judges including Cid Collins Walker (Festival Director) of the Chesapeake Film Festival, B.L. Strang-Moya (Festival Director) of the Ocean City Film Festival, and Sundance Filmmaker Natalie Jasmine Harris will choose the Best in Show for two categories—Student/Family (at least 50% of the filmmaking team are under 18) and Adult—in addition to a People’s Choice Award. Best in Show winners will receive a Day Pass to see films in the Chesapeake Film Festival for 2024. Winners will also get a chance to showcase their films at the 2025 Ocean City Film Festival.

Timeline:

Now through Sept. 13 – Sign-up to participate. Register here: https://bit.ly/48videorace2024 Friday, Sept. 13, 5 pm – Film theme and word will be emailed to all teams

Sunday, Sept. 15, 5 pm – Film submission deadline

Friday, Sept. 20 – All films will screen at AAM, winners will be announced

About the Chesapeake Film Festival

Founded in 2008, it is the mission of the Chesapeake Film Festival to entertain, empower, educate and inspire diverse audiences of all ages by presenting exceptional independent films and events. They offer outstanding filmmakers, experienced and emerging, a forum to showcase and discuss stories of compelling interest to a local and global community. Because of the location and diverse population of the Chesapeake Bay, the Festival prioritizes films that focus on the environment and social justice issues. The Festival also strives to be an economic engine for the Eastern Shore by enticing visitors to experience exceptional films, world-famous seafood, art, and the beauty of the Bay’s waterways. The 17th anniversary of the Chesapeake Film Festival will include a weekend of provocative, insightful, and innovative films at the Live Festival on September 27-29, 2024.

About the Ocean City Film Festival

The Film Fest was founded in 2017 and is a production of the nonprofit Art League of Ocean City, whose youth and outreach programs benefit from the festival. An annual event that attracts international, national, and regional artists working in film, in 2024 the festival screened 100 independent films, both short and feature length, and offered socializing with the filmmakers. The 4-day festival creates community engagement for film lovers and networking opportunities for filmmakers of all levels.

About Francisco Salazar

Francisco Salazar is an award-winning filmmaker who has directed two feature films Nowhere and Colibri, both of which he co-directed with his brother

David. Nowhere was selected into more than 20 film festivals, including

Outfest Fusion, the OutShine Film Festival, Cinequest Film Festival, and Woods Hole Film Festival, where it was the runner-up Jury Award winner and Second Runner Up for the Audience Award. Colibri won the Best International Feature at the Long Island International Film Expo and opened nationally in Colombian Cinemas.

About the Academy Art Museum

As the premier art museum on the Eastern Shore of Maryland, the Academy Art Museum presents high-quality exhibitions and a full range of art classes for visitors of all ages. Past exhibitions have featured artists such as James Turrell, Robert Rauschenberg, Mark Rothko, Pat Steir and Richard Diebenkorn. The permanent collection focuses on works on paper by American and European artists from four centuries including recent acquisitions by Graciela Iturbide and Zanele Muholi. Arts educational programs range from life drawing lessons to digital art instruction, and include lunchtime and cocktail hour concerts, lectures and special art events, as well as a Fall Craft Show. AAM also provides arts education to public and private school children from the region and is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums.

Location: 106 South Street, Easton, Maryland

Summer Hours: Tuesday – Wednesday 10:00 am to 4:00 pm, Thursday 10:00 am – 7:00 pm, Friday – Sunday 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. Closed Mondays and Federal holidays.

Admission: Free