Emmanuel Episcopal Church invites applications for grant funds from interested non-profit agencies and organizations. Funds are raised and disbursed by the Annual Christmas Bazaar which is held in late November. Grants are intended for agencies and organizations that support people and communities in Kent County and/or northern Queen Anne’s County.

This year’s Christmas Bazaar Grant will be given to between three and five local organizations. Grants will be given to organizations or agencies regardless of creed/faith/religion/or denomination. In recent years, the amount of funding awarded to each agency or organization has ranged from between $3,000 to $5,000.

You can read the full parameters of the grant and apply here.