Why Does the US President Keep Gas Prices so High? By Tom Timberman

Introduction :

Whenever we go to fill up the tank, gaze at the pump prize and note it’s 55 cents higher than two days ago, irritated, sometimes angry, we blame the president. It’s easy: He makes the big bucks and lives for free in a big house, so why not? I find it relaxing, may sigh, and then pay mega dollars. The disappointing truth is that POTUS has nothing to do with the price of gas. The various causes are discussed below.

What presidents occasionally do when the price rises above the normal range, is take gas from the National Reserve and market it at a lower price. In the short term, it helps some, but usually generates sharp public criticism that the president is compromising American security. Clearly can’t win on gas.

Vehicle gasoline is refined from crude oil, adding an initial expense. Thus, crude price has a major influence on the price at the pump. (Note: West Texas Intermediate Crude is the benchmark for North American oil prices}. But, there are other reasons: supply/demand, taxes, inventories, season of the year: people drive more in warm weather and refineries switch to a more expensive summer blend. And then there are domestic and international crises.

Two examples of the latter are a hurricane damaging a refinery on the Gulf Coast, temporarily raising regional prices, and a major global supplier being removed from Western markets. This occurred in 2022 when Russia invaded Ukraine, and EU Europe turned to other sources. As a result, just in the US, gas prices in 2022 rose to a record level of $5.01/gal.

OPEC: The Unpredictable Agent amid Mid-East Turmoil:

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is a permanent intergovernmental organization with 12 member states1 (2024) and a secretariat in Vienna. It was formed by 5 countries in 1960 to counter US domination of the crude market. Its mission is to regulate the global oil supply by reaching consensus on members’ production. Russia is not a member, but is a key ally, working closely with OPEC.

The 12 members[1] control some 45% of the world’s crude exports and over 70% of its proven reserves. It exerted its peak collective power in 1973 when it embargoed exports to the US and the Netherlands, Israel’s major allies during the Yom Kippur War (US gas prices rose fast), Its influence still exists, but has waned as the US very successfully pursued fracking and multiple additional energy production sites were developed in the North Sea, Canadian oil sands and Africa.

When crude prices rise and become a Washington concern, one of the White House’s earliest calls is to Riyadh to discuss Saudi Arabia’s increasing production. The closer and expanded US/Saudi defense relationship is present in any such negotiation. But depending on the Kingdom’s priorities at the moment, it may or may not agree (Russia or Iran complain).

Is the Israeli/HAMAS/Lebanon/Yemen (and maybe Iran) War affecting American and NATO Europe’s oil deliveries and their pricing? Given Israel produces little oil and Gaza none, the market has been relatively stable. However, the Houthi (Yemen) attacks on Red Sea shipping (Iran supported) have disrupted an important trading route. Very large shipping firms like Maersk, have begun avoiding the Suez, opting for the long and expensive route around the Horn of Africa. Thus, some shipped goods costs rise. However, oil prices have fluctuated, but not seriously—yet. If Iran, the 3rd largest OPEC producer becomes a combatant, there is no question oil supplies would decline and pricing would rise.

Gas Prices in America (Summer 2024):

Policy makers and economists usually do not include gas prices when calculating inflation rates because they are unpredictable and volatile. But, the US Consumer Price Index tracks its cost. According to a June 2024 report, gas prices fell 3.8% from May and are down 2.5% since June 2023. There is little doubt that for Americans gas prices affect their perception of inflation.

This year, so far, is something of an anomaly because the traditional, thus expected Summer gas price rises (more miles driven in warm weather and refineries substitute more expensive summer blends) hasn’t happened. Driver demand is down from 2023, possibly related to economic and political uncertainty at home and wars overseas. The result: US gas prices have declined. The fundamental factor is the price of benchmark West Texas Crude. It has declined from $115/barrel in summer 2022, to approximately $77.91 as of 8/01/24. This translates into an average increase between 1/01/24 – 9/01/24 of only +39 cents. And the US national average price (8/01/24) is $3.49. Hawaii has the highest at $4.66/per gallon.

Conclusion :

The next time I pull up next to the pump on High Street in Chestertown, and notice, again, that the price is up 27 cents from last week, I’ll still grumble and may blame the president because there are too many actual culprits and their rationale is too complicated. However, I have taken a step to moderate any emotional reaction by taping the following list to the dashboard: Gas Prices: Netherlands – $6.48/gal.; Norway – $6.27/gal.; Denmark – $5.93/gal.; Italy – $5.96/gal. and UK – $5.79/gal. Should even cheer up the guys in Honolulu.

1OPEC Members (2024): Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Venezuela, Libya, UAE,Algeria, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Congo & Nigeria..