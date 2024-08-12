Godspeed, Rabbi Peter Hyman by David Reel

Easton has been and is blessed with an extraordinary number of exceptionally talented individuals engaged in a wide range of community service endeavors.

One of them is Rabbi Peter Hyman, DD (Doctor of Divinity), who is retiring in October after serving 18 years as the first full-time rabbi at Easton’s Temple B’nai Israel.

Rabbi Hyman has a long history in walking his talk on promoting greater understanding of and respect for individuals with different religious beliefs and different faith journeys.

There is no more enduring symbol of Rabbi Hyman’s commitment to respect for other religious beliefs than a Persian rug he bought in Israel 40 years ago. It is now on display in his office. That rug includes ninety-nine names of God in Arabic. Rabbi Hyman views it as a metaphorical bridge connecting people of different faiths.

He once asked the leaders of a mosque if they could help him translate some of the Arabic words on his rug. They did so, amazed that such an inclusive rug was owned and displayed by a rabbi.

For Rabbi Hyman, it was simply his belief that “building relationships not only creates friendships, but they also cement ties.”

A partial list of his local efforts to improve the quality of life in our community and beyond includes serving as a member, program vice president, and president of the Talbot Association of Clergy and Laity. He received an Award of Appreciation for Outstanding and Inspiring Interfaith Work in Talbot County for a Temple B’nai Israel February Lecture Series: “Introduction to Islam.” He was a recipient of the NAACP Dorothy Webb Black Community Service Legacy Award and a recipient of the Governor William Donald Schaefer Helping People Award. He was a member of The Frederick Douglass Celebration Committee and delivered the sermon at the Community Interfaith Worship Celebration, which was a part of the “Douglass Returns” statue dedication. An author and teacher, he served as a presenter/instructor at Chesapeake College’s Institute for Adult Learning and collaborated with Bishop Joel Marcus Johnson to launch a “Downtown Lunch and Learn” Program. He was elected to the board of directors at the YMCA of the Chesapeake and appointed Chair of the Board at the Easton YMCA.

Support for Scouting has been a huge part of Rabbi Hyman’s life since he and his two sons earned their Eagle Scout award. Only 6% of all scouts have earned that award since 1912.

He has served as a Scoutmaster and Chaplain at Scout World Jamborees in Thailand, England, Sweden, and Japan and a National Jamboree in the United States. He was the first National Chair for the Messengers of Peace Program, BSA, after having served as a National Chair of the Jewish Committee on Scouting and as National Jewish Chaplain—Boy Scouts of America. He was the Keynote Speaker at a National Annual Meeting of the BSA “Duty to God Breakfast” in Washington, DC.

He is a recipient of the Silver Buffalo Award for Distinguished Service to Youth, awarded by the National Council of Boy Scouts of America. He is also a recipient of the Bronze Wolf Award, which is the Scouts’ highest honor. It is presented by the World Scout Committee to recognize the service, commitment, and contributions of volunteers to the Scout movement. Not surprisingly Hyman received the award for his interfaith activities and his life-long commitment to “building bridges between people and nations.”

Rabbi Hyman represented the BSA in Saudi Arabia at Saudi Nation Day, when the BSA received an award for its work with the Messengers of Peace Program. This program promotes service projects through social media in an effort to achieve world peace.

Hyman recalls that trip as the most amazing experience of his life because he was welcome in a Muslim country.

While the news of Rabbi Hyman’s impending retirement is bittersweet, there is some good news.

He is not planning to leave the Eastern Shore.

Whether he stays here for the short term or long term, one thing is certain. He has made countless selfless contributions to help make Easton, Talbot County, and our world a better place.

Each one of them has earned Rabbi Hyman a well-deserved thank you and Godspeed.

David Reel is a public affairs and public relations consultant based in Easton.