Chestertown Flashback: “Wooden Skiffs”

In this week’s Flashback Photo we share an iconic Eastern Shore scene. The wooden skiffs lined up at the dock on a placid creek are instantly recognizable to those who have spent time on the area’s rivers and creeks. Gaze at the image for a few minutes and you wouldn’t be surprised to see a heron gliding in to the reeds across the water, or the winglike fin of a skate cutting through the surface of the water. As always, if you recognize any of these boats, please let us know in the comments or at [email protected].

View the Legacy Day exhibit now on display at the Bordley History Center at 301 High Street in Chestertown. Regular hours Thursdays and Fridays from 11 am – 2 pm and Saturdays from 10 am – 1 pm, and from 5 pm – 7 pm on First Fridays. Visitors can also browse the museum shop and explore genealogical records on a drop-in basis. Collections staff is available by appointment to assist with research in the library and archives. Visit www.kentcountyhistory.org or call (410) 778-3499 for more details.