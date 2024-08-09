Chestertown Flashback: “Wooden Skiffs”

In this week’s Flashback Photo we share an iconic Eastern Shore scene. The wooden skiffs lined up at the dock on a placid creek are instantly recognizable to those who have spent time on the area’s rivers and creeks. Gaze at the image for a few minutes and you wouldn’t be surprised to see a heron gliding in to the reeds across the water, or the winglike fin of a skate cutting through the surface of the water. As always, if you recognize any of these boats, please let us know in the comments or at [email protected].
View the Legacy Day exhibit now on display at the Bordley History Center at 301 High Street in Chestertown. Regular hours Thursdays and Fridays from 11 am – 2 pm and Saturdays from 10 am – 1 pm, and from 5 pm – 7 pm on First Fridays. Visitors can also browse the museum shop and explore genealogical records on a drop-in basis. Collections staff is available by appointment to assist with research in the library and archives. Visit www.kentcountyhistory.org or call (410) 778-3499 for more details.
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.