Cellist Jason Love and Pianist Daniel Lau to Perform at Mainstay

Sunday, August 25th is the date for The Mainstay of Rock Hall’s summer classical music concert that is part of the Hedgelawn Classical Series at The Mainstay in honor of Judy Kohl. The Mainstay’s Executive Director, Matt Mielnick, praised the musicians and the program when he announced the Sunday afternoon event.

“Jason Love and Daniel Lau are both exceptional musicians and performers,” Mielnick said. “The innovative and exciting program they have planned will attract a broad range of classical music lovers as well as those who are not as familiar with this genre of music.”

The program is titled “Looking Forward, Looking Back.” It includes a look back at classic pieces such as Claude Debussy’s Sonata for Cello and Piano and Johannes Brahms’s Sonata No. 2 for Cello and Piano. It also includes Jessica Meyer’s Swerve, a piece originally written for viola that, since its premiere in March 2017, is attaining iconic status among musicians and audiences alike. In addition to the pieces for cello and piano, Love and Lau will each perform solo pieces.

Jason Love is an award-winning cellist, conductor, and educator, and the former

Music Director and Conductor of the Columbia Orchestra. As a cellist Mr. Love has performed and premiered a wide array of concertos with leading U.S. orchestras. He has performed with the Columbia Orchestra Piano Trio for more than a decade.

Pianist Daniel Lau has appeared in recitals and with orchestras throughout North America and Europe. His solo and chamber performances have been well received by audiences and critics alike. He performs frequently with Camerata Philadelphia, the Port City Music Festival Players, and Amici Music. He is a founding member of the Ravel Trio that has been praised for its “Splendid interpretation, vigorous and nuanced playing.”

Jason Love and Daniel Lau are both graduates of the Peabody Conservatory of Music of Johns Hopkins University.

Showtime for this Mainstay concert event is 4 pm. Tickets are $15 in advance of the show and can be purchased online at mainstayrockhall.org. Phone reservations are accepted by calling (410) 639-9133 (tickets reserved by phone are $20 when paid at the door). The Mainstay is located at 5753 N Main Street in Rock Hall, Maryland. Its regular calendar of local, regional, and nationally touring artists features a live performance every week of the year (February through December) in a variety of music genres.

The programs of the Mainstay are supported with funds from the Maryland State Arts Council and the Kent Cultural Alliance.