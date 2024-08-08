St. Mark’s United Methodist Church Makes Million Dollar Gift to new UM Shore Regional Medical Center

St. Mark’s United Methodist Church in Easton, Maryland has committed $1 million dollars to University of Maryland Shore Regional Health (UM SRH) to advance healthcare on the mid-shore through construction of the new UM Shore Regional Medical Center.

“Our church has been blessed, and in turn we want to bless our community, said Reverend Meredith West, Pastor. “The new hospital will have a tremendous impact on the health and well-being of our community. I can’t think of a better way to help.”

The mission of St. Mark’s United Methodist Church ties closely with service and caring for humanity’s most basic needs, including health care. “Our vision is to inspire people of all ages through love and service,” said West. This gift aligns perfectly with loving and serving our community.”

Construction of the new medical center, located at 10000 Longwoods Road in Easton, Maryland, will begin later this month.

“We are incredibly excited and grateful for what this new hospital means for residents of the region,” said Ken Kozel, UM SRH President and CEO. “We are deeply grateful to the St. Mark’s community of parishioners for this transformative gift.”

“This inspirational gift isn’t merely financial; it’s a thoughtful alignment of their mission, with UM Shore Health’s vision for the future and reflection of values that shape a better community,” said Rebecca Bair, Vice President of Philanthropy, UM Shore Regional Health. “It is an investment in our community, and holds immense significance that will make a lasting difference.”

For information about making a gift, contact Rebecca at 667-343-5509 or [email protected].

About University of Maryland Shore Regional Health

A member organization of th(e University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health (UM SRH) is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of five counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore: Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot. UM SRH consists of approximately 2,000 team members, including more than 600 health care providers on the Medical Staff, who work with community partners to advance the values that are foundational to our mission: Compassion, Discovery, Excellence, Diversity and Integrity. For more information, visit https://www.umms.org/shore.

About the University of Maryland Medical System

The University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) is an academic private health system, focused on delivering compassionate, high quality care and putting discovery and innovation into practice at the bedside. Partnering with the University of Maryland School of Medicine and University of Maryland, Baltimore who educate the state’s future health care professionals, UMMS is an integrated network of care, delivering 25 percent of all hospital care in urban, suburban and rural communities across the state of Maryland. UMMS puts academic medicine within reach through primary and specialty care delivered at 11 hospitals, including the flagship University of Maryland Medical Center, the System’s anchor institution in downtown Baltimore, as well as through a network of University of Maryland Urgent Care centers and more than 150 other locations in 13 counties. For more information, visit www.umms.org.