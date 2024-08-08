Looking at the Masters: Mycenae

The Mycenaean civilization (1600-1100 BCE) was the source for Homer’s epic poems Iliad and Odyssey. King Agamemnon of the city of Mycenae had to unite the rulers of several other Greek cities to form the army that would go to Troy to rescue the beautiful Helen, wife of Menelaus. Among the male heroes were Achilles, Nestor, Odysseus, Ajax, Hector, Paris, all familiar names in the Iliad.

The city of Mycenae is located on a fortified hilltop 900 feet above sea level on the Greek mainland, 21 nautical miles from Crete. Crete had declined by c.1450 BCE and was occupied by the Mycenaeans at that time. They were hunters and farmers, not sea going people. Heinrich Schliemann (1822-1890), business man and amateur archologist, was obsessed with Troy and Mycenae. After trying unsuccessfully to find Troy, he turned his attention to Mycenae. He began digging in 1876. He discovered a grave circle which included 19 burials: nine males, eight females, and two children. He determined that six were royal graves. They contained skeletons covered in gold, gold jewelry, swords, spears, and daggers. Schliemann called the most impressive gold death mask the “Mask of Agamemnon” (c.1550-1500 BCE) (10.5’’) (gold sheets). Homer wrote in the Iliad, “rich in gold Mycenae.” Other gold death masks were found: a gold lion-headed rhyton (drinking cup in the shape of an animal head), a bull-headed rhyton with gold horns, and a gold stemmed goblet he called the “Cup of Nestor.” Homer stated that Nestor was the only man who could lift the cup when it was full of wine. The cup weighed over a half pound.

“Lion Hunt Daggar” (c. !600-1500 BCE) (detail) is a depiction of four hunters carrying shields and who are about to kill a charging lion. A fifth male lies on the ground, probably killed by the lion. According to Homer, and confirmed by Schliemann’s discoveries, the Mycenaeans were skilled warriors and used spears for their long reach. Spears were cheaper to make than daggers because they required less bronze, making them available to the lower classes. Two rectangular shields are depicted. The figure-eight-shield, also seen in frescoes and other ornaments on Crete, was made of curved wood and layers of cow hide. A fresco of a figure-eight-shield is behind the dagger blade. The shield’s copper supports can be seen in the fresco. This shield offered greater protection; in some images the shield almost enclosed the warrior. Making these shields required more time and expense. The figure-eight-shield is thought to be intended for use in rituals.

The “Warrior Vase” (12th Century BCE) is another example supporting the importance of the army in Mycenaean culture. Warriors walking in one direction appear on both sides of the vase. This group of warriors wear bull-horned helmets, short chitons, and greaves on their legs for protection. Each carries a long spear with a knapsack tied to it. The knapsack is an indication they had traveled some distance. Mycenaean artists did not reach the level of skill found on Crete. The profile noses, in particular, appear comical to the modern viewer. The vase dates from the end of the Mycenaean Period and is an illustration of the decline of the civilization by c.1100 BCE.

Schliemann’s quest for treasure was to end on June 15, 1873. That day he struck gold. He called it Priam’s Gold, believing it was the treasure of gold brought home from Priam’s palace in Troy. “Sophia Schliemann” (1873) is a photograph of his wife wearing just a few pieces of gold jewelry he had found. Gold diadems, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, pins, rings, and belts, were among the objects. The workmanship was excellent, indicating Mycenaean royal women were rich. The high quality of the items also indicates that Mycenaean trade with Crete was active when Crete was dominant, and the Mycenaean’s appreciated their beauty. Many of the items were made in Crete, not Mycenae.

Jewelry motifs ranged from lilies, elaborate flowers, seashell, spirals, bull heads, acorns, gold discs, and eagles. The treasure included silver and bronze pins with rock crystal heads, amber beads, gold rings with Minoan goddess images, hunting and dueling scenes, and skeletons wrapped in gold sheeting.

Mycenaean ruins were found in Tiryns (Kingdom of Nestor), Lerna, Pylos, Argos, and Thebes. A large room in the palace of Tiryns was decorated with a fresco that extended around all four walls. It began with “Chariot Drivers’’ (c.1200 BCE) (20” high) depicting two Mycenaean women, with white skin. They participate in a religious ceremony or are hunting. They ride through a forest of trees that resemble fans. The red color of the tree, chariots, and horse is the same red color found in Minoan frescoes. The women do not have the elaborate puffed sleeves and layered skirts of the women of Crete. Both men and women wear simple chitons. Curves appear in the composition, but only in places where one would expect to find them: a tree shape, a chariot wheel, and the rear end of the horse. Many straight lines add formality and rigidness to the scene. Continuing along the walls, people walk with spears and ride in carts or chariots. Greyhounds, deer, and hares are also included. Kills are made by both men and women. Men and women appear to have an equal place in the hunt.

“Boar Tusk Helmet” (14th Century BCE), according to Homer was given to Odysseus by the Cretan hero Meriones. Several of these helmets have been found, this one at Tiryns. Made of 40 to 50 boar tusks, with a lining of woven leather straps and a felt cap, the helmet would have been extremely expensive. The tusks run in alternate directions in each row. Depictions of boar hunts decorate weapons, jewelry, and frescoes. Boars’ heavily muscled bodies, their tough hides, and sharp tusks make them dangerous and hard to kill. They were hunted only for their tusks. The boar tusk helmets were a symbol of wealth and male power.

The Mycenaean civilization was in decline by 1100 BCE. As with Crete, the specific reasons are not known. A period known as the Dark Ages ended in c.900 BCE with the rise of Greek culture that and prospered through the Geometric, Archaic, Classical, and Hellenistic periods.

